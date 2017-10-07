‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 5 Premiere Date Announced

We now know when Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will be headed back to television screens.

During SHIELD‘s New York Comic Con panel, it was revealed that the series will be premiering on Friday, December 1st. The debut will be a two-hour premiere, giving audiences a look at the first two episodes of season five.

The series’ return was initially scheduled for early 2018, to make room for the airing of Marvel’s Inhumans. But word of that changing first came about in August, when ABC head Channing Dungey revealed that SHIELD would air soon after Inhumans wraps up. Now, it appears there will only be a two week break between the two.

As fans will remember, SHIELD‘s fourth season ended things on a pretty surprising note, with the series taking things to an intergalactic scale. That space setting has been teased quite a bit in recent weeks, particularly in a new behind-the-scenes photo, as well as the first official poster and the NYCC poster for the series.

For all of the details from SHIELD’s New York Comic Con panel, follow along with our live recap here.