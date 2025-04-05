Laura and Ellie Join Logan and Wade in Marvel’s Wolverines & Deadpools

Play video

Wolverine and Deadpool already make quite the team, but you know what would make that dynamic even better? Teaming up with their daughters, which is exactly what we’re getting in Marvel’s new comic series Wolverines & Deadpools. Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Roge Antonio are making this adventure a family affair by bringing in Laura Kinney and Ellie Camacho and sending the four heroes on a big mission against a classic X-Men villain, and you can check out the first look covers below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a natural extension of the work Ziglar and Antonio’s run on Deadpool last year, where they reintroduced Ellie into Wade’s story. After Wade went down, Ellie would assume the role of Deadpool for a time until he was fully recovered, and now she is fighting alongside dear old dad.

As for Laura, she is pretty experienced at working alongside Logan at this point, as the two have worked together a number of times in the past and were also teammates previously as part of X-Force. Laura is also used to doing things solo these days and for a while was the only Wolverine around while Logan was trapped in adamantium.

Now they are teaming back up alongside the Deadpools, but we’ll have to wait and see who they are facing when the three issue series debuts this July. Over the years Wolverine and Deadpool have made a lot of enemies, and there are a number of classic X-villains who would be interesting to see go up against this fearsome group.

“The past 15 issues I’ve spent writing Wade and Ellie have been a dream come true,” Ziglar shared. “Getting to finish out their journey with two of the coolest mutants is just a cherry on top—I can’t explain just how much I look forward to exploring the father-daughter dynamics with these four!”

In the images above you can check out the main cover by Antonio and a variant cover by Taurin Clarke. Wolverine & Deadpools #1 will hit comic stores on July 2nd, and you can find the official description below.

“What’s better than THE BEST THERE IS partnered up with the MERC WITH THE MOUTH? How about adding daughters Ellie Camacho and Laura Kinney to the mission as they go up against a classic X-VILLAIN? Wolverines & Deadpools, baby!”

WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #1 (OF 3)

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale 7/2

Are you excited for Wolverine & Deadpools? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!