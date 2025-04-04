PS2 Classic From 2003 Just Stealth Released With New Remaster

A PS2 classic from the 2003 just returned 22 years later with the stealth release of a brand new and unexpected remaster. Back in 2003, the likes of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Call of Duty, Tony Hawk’s Underground, Mario Kart: Double Dash, Enter the Matrix, SSX 3, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, F-Zero GX, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Beyond Good & Evil, Jak II, Manhunt, Final Fantasy X-2, Viewtiful Joe, and True Crime: Streets of LA headlined the year. While there were a few heavy hitters, as evident by this list, it was actually a light year compared to the two years — 2002 and 2004 — that 2003 was sandwiched between.

Many of the games from 2003 simply have been forgotten about over time though. This includes Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy from developer Eurocom and publisher THQ, both of which have since closed, though the latter was reborn as THQ Nordic. Those that do remember this GameCube, Xbox, and PS2 classic will be happy to know they can finally revisit it on modern hardware. And that’s because this week a remaster was released on the PS4. A native PS5 version has not been released, but it is playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility.

“Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is an original third-person action adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt,” reads an official description of the game for those interested. “Traveling the world via magical portals to foil the evil plans of Set. Sphinx’s Journey will require all his wits, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, The Mummy, to help when being inconspicuous is the only solution. By finding the stolen magical crowns of Egypt, Sphinx can stop Set and save the world.”

Right now, the remaster of the 2003 classic is only available on PS4, but it is set to also come to Xbox One on April 15. Beyond this, no other platforms have been announced.

As for what has been remastered, it is unclear. The aforementioned THQ Nordic has not outlined this information. That said, those interested in finding out can do so for $14.99