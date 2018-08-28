‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 6 Begins Production

The Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD team is back in action as filming begins on the ABC series’ sixth season.

As revealed last week, (former?) Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg is directing the season opener, which is titled “Missing Pieces.” Gregg’s standing as an actor on the show is in question after where his character, Phil Coulson, ended up at the end of last season.

Here’s a photo that Gregg shared from the set of Agents of SHIELD.

Gregg has previously directed the Agents of SHIELD season five episode “Fun and Games.”

The title of the season six premiere feels like it may be a reference to the missing members of the SHIELD team. Coulson, left the team to live out his final days in Tahiti, Agent May joined him, and Leo Fitz died in the season five finale during the final battle with Graviton, though the SHIELD team hopes to find the version of him that was sent into space in a state of suspended animation.

Also missing is Deke, Fitz and Jemma Simmons’ grandson from the future. Deke left base just before the final battle took place, but the fact that actor Jeff Ward has been upped to series regular in season six suggest Deke will be back, which in turns seems like a good omen for Simmons and Fitz being reunited.

The sixth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will consist of 13 episodes rather than the usual 22 episodes and will not debut until the summer of 2019, which means that it will release after the fourth Avengers movie and thus avoid having to incorporate the effects of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap into its stories, though the show’s writers may still choose to reference the event.

Gregg’s future in front of the camera on Agents of SHIELD remains unclear. It is somewhat hard to imagine Agents of SHIELD with Phil Coulson – the character’s resurrection after his death in Marvel’s The Avengers is what launched the series – but so far there’s been no hint that Coulson will return to action in the future.

Are you excited for Agents of SHIELD to begin filming its sixth season? Let us know what you think in the comments!