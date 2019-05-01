Marvel Releases Agents of SHIELD Season 6 Teaser, Full Trailer Announced

The wait is almost over. Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC next week and after a long break following season five, fans are excited for the Marvel series’ return. Now, Marvel is hoping to get fans even more excited for the new season with a new Season 6 teaser promising a full trailer drop on Thursday.

Marvel posted the teaser to Instagram on Wednesday. You can check it out below.

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD will pick up one year after the events of Season 5. In that season, SHIELD managed to save Earth from Graviton and alien invaders, but it came at a steep cost. Leo Fitz died in battle while Phil Coulson retired to Tahiti, living out the last days of his life. The last fans saw of the heroes, the team was planning to explore space in order to find the other Fitz who was out there somewhere, trapped in suspended animation.

It won’t’ be that easy, though. Footage shared at WonderCon in March gave fans their first look at the Coulson-lookalike that series star Clark Gregg will be playing this season. That whole storyline is one of the big mysteries the show will take on in Season 6 as whoever that guy is? It isn’t Coulson.

“Very strange,” Gregg previously said of playing a new character. “Very strange. The Coulson role and persona, though always evolving and always having new parts of him revealed to me by our writers, became a very familiar skin in a way and to kind of change all that and suddenly find myself playing this other very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson, and the mystery of who that person is and why he looks like that is something that they’ve done groundbreaking, wild stuff with that I’m really lucky to play.”

There will also be new characters joining the show as well. Karolina Wydra (True Blood) plays Izel, a mercenary from another galaxy who teams up with SHIELD. Christopher James Baker (True Detective) plays Malachi. Malachi is an assassin from another planet. Barry Shabaka Henley plays Dr. Marcus Benson, a natural sciences professor. SHIELD recruits him when they find themselves in need of his expertise.

You can check out the synopsis for the Agents of SHIELD season 6 premiere, which will be directed by Gregg, entitled “Missing Pieces” below.

“Scattered across the galaxy, the team works to find their footing in the wake of losing Coulson in the spectacular Season 6 premiere of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return for season six, made up of 13 new episodes, on May 10th on ABC. The series has already been renewed for another 13-episode season in 2020.

