Agents of SHIELD: Did May Just Kill SPOILER?

Tonight’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Collision Course (Part II),” was action-packed, heartfelt, and full of surprises. From FitzSimmons reuniting with the team to the apparent defeat of the Shrikes, things ended pretty well for the agents. That is until Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) stormed into Sarge (Clark Gregg)’s cell in the post-credit scene and shot him three times in the chest. She then pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger. While we didn’t see the final kill shot, things aren’t looking good for Gregg’s new character.

The arrival of Sarge has been hard on everyone on the team, but it’s been especially difficult for May. Before Coulson died, they finally got together, and she was with him until he passed. The fact that Sarge is an exact DNA match to Coulson clearly wasn’t enough intrigue for May to want to keep him around. However, we find it hard to believe that this is the end for Sarge, especially since Izel (Karolina Wydra) dropped a pretty big clue about his past (or lack thereof) during the episode.

“You robbed me of my family, the woman I love, my home, and then you took the one thing I had left: my memories of them,” Sarge said.

“It’s not that I stole your memories, Sarge. It’s that you never had any to begin with,” Izel replied.

The way she emphasized “Sarge” on top of the reveal that he didn’t have any memories makes us wonder once again if he is somehow the real Phil Coulson. If that is the case, we highly doubt May actually killed him. However, there could still be a hoard of other explanations. For all we know, there’s an army of Coulson clones out in the universe.

Do you think Sarge is really dead? Is he the real Coulson? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.