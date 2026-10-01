5 Street-Level Marvel Heroes That Should Replace Daredevil After Born Again Ends

The news for street-level heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t been good over the past few months. The critically acclaimed Wonder Man was canceled after its stellar inaugural season and it was just announced that Daredevil: Born Again will be concluding after its third season. That makes the second time that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil show gets canceled after three seasons and, so far, all five seasons have been very good. If you go all the way back to the days of the Netflix series and the cancelation of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it feels like the MCU is avoiding street-level shows.

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The chance of them starting any new street-level series is likely low, but that doesn’t mean we can’t want more. Street-level stories are a key part of comic book lore. The stakes can’t always be so high, so telling episodic stories on the street feels true to the pages of the comics and fits a TV narrative perfectly. Thankfully, there are plenty of great street-level heroes from Marvel Comics who we’d love to see in the spotlight now that Daredevil: Born Again is ending. Some are characters we’ve seen on TV before, some are already in the MCU, and all are ideal for street-level tales.

5) Squirrel Girl

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Squirrel Girl is a character who has grown in popularity and prominence in recent years. She was part of the Marvel Rising animated franchise and appeared in the Marvel Rivals video game. Squirrel Girl was notably slated for a major TV appearance in New Warriors alongside Mr. Immortal, Speedball, and more, but the pilot never made it to air. The series was set to be a fun, single-camera mockumentary project that kept things relatively light. A standalone Squirrel Girl project could follow a similar format.

Milana Vayntrub has been attached to the character for years and even voices her in some projects, but whoever takes on the role needs to be charming and funny. Her lighthearted nature means there are comedic elements to what she does and her stories tend to be lighthearted. Squirrel Girl has a genetic anomaly that allows her to communicate with squirrels, though she also has superhuman agility and strength. Depicting that on the screen is exactly the kind of low-stakes series we need.

4) White Tiger

It is difficult to completely replace Daredevil. He’s such a popular hero and almost no other street-level Marvel character can match him when it comes to that. However, someone like White Tiger can still deliver interesting stories. This is also a character with the advantage of being introduced in Daredevil: Born Again, so fans have a touchstone for them. Hector Ayala played a key part in Season 1 and though he was killed off, his niece Angela del Toro would be the perfect person to take over the mantle.

Angela was also already in Daredevil: Born Again and was one of the most interesting parts of Season 1. A show about the White Tiger could even bring in Angela’s aunt, Ava Ayala, to also don the costume from time to time. A Hispanic hero in the MCU who protects the neighborhood is great for a street-level story, yet the ancient mystical amulet the White Tiger uses means they could also lean into the weird side of things. The White Tiger’s martial arts skills also set up some great action that won’t need too much in the way of CGI.

3) Daughters Of The Dragon

Daredevil: Born Again allowed the MCU to bring Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, and more back into the fold. Unfortunately, a few great characters are still waiting for a return, with two favorites being Misty Knight and Colleen Wing. Simone Missick and Jessica Henwick were fantastic in the roles as supporting players for Luke Cage and Iron Fist (who could also have a fun street-level show as the Heroes for Hire). In the comics, Misty and Colleen have been known as the Daughters of the Dragon.

Their stories often paid homage to both kung fu and Blaxploitation projects, and seeing that brought to life on the screen could make for something truly unique. It would look and feel unlike anything else in the MCU without needing the big budget of a blockbuster movie. Misty’s bionic arm adds to her fight scenes, while Colleen uses her katana and martial arts abilities. Both are also impressive detectives, meaning it could be an action show that works as a procedural where they solve street-level crimes together and kick butt.

2) Cloak & Dagger

Like Daughters of the Dragon, Cloak and Dagger are two characters who are already kind of in the MCU but the franchise has seemingly distanced itself from shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Runaways, and Cloak & Dagger. Starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph as Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson, Cloak & Dagger was a criminally underrated series on Freeform. The story, taking place mostly in New Orleans, saw the two learn about their superpowers and how they work best when they are together.

They have the powers of darkness and light. Cloak (Tyrone) can teleport himself and others through the Darkforce, can manipulate people’s fear, and turn invisible, among other abilities; while Dagger (Tandy) can generate light and create kinetic daggers of light as a weapon, among other things. When they’re apart, their powers can go haywire, adding to the importance of their bond. With so many powers that are also incredibly unique, their show felt different. It deserves a revival like Daredevil: Born Again, and they can keep things grounded on the street

1) Kate Bishop

If there’s one thing the MCU has consistently done well, it’s casting. They seem to always get it right, yet one of their greatest casting choices was Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The Oscar nominee was incredible in the role in Hawkeye, playing well off both Jeremy Renner and Florence Pugh. The lack of appearances by her since then is a travesty, so it would be best to let her step up as the franchise’s next great street-level hero.

People always said that Hawkeye and his arrows felt out of place fighting aliens and Thanos, so keeping Kate and her similar skills on the street suits her. She could fight smaller battles in New York while interacting with other heroes who show up for cameos. The way Steinfeld effortlessly has chemistry with everyone would make those episodes a hit. A show about her could also further set up the Young Avengers, and her growing popularity would help the show succeed.