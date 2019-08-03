Agents of SHIELD Season Six Finale Recap with Spoilers

At long last, the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD wrapped up tonight with an explosive, can’t miss finale. Did the agents stop Izel? What’s the deal with Sarge? Find out in our recap below. As always, full spoilers for the latest episodes of Agents of SHIELD incoming. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the Season Six finale.

The show begins with three storylines: Mack, Yo-Yo, Flint, and Izel in the ancient temple; Daisy, Sarge, May, and Piper hunting Izel down, and Fitz, Simmons, and Deke working on the tech to stop Izel’s possession powers. Picking up immediately after the events of last week, Izel uses the conjured Flint to reform the three missing monoliths. Elsewhere, Deke has moved his start-up company into an unused part of The Lighthouse where he continues to appropriate SHIELD technology for monetary gain. The start-up vibe doesn’t sit well with Fitz, which leads to a passionate monologue by Deke on how no one likes him. Because of their fight, Deke takes the jump pack his company has built (without any testing) and uses it to teleport himself to the temple, sneaking Yo-Yo, Mack, and Flint the Izel-stopping tech.

In the jungle by the template, Daisy, May, and Sarge find out all of the Shrikes weren’t killed at Izel’s tower mishap. Rather, she had an extra amount that she used to infect the people at a nearby resort — the infected people track down the trio, but they manage to shoot them all dead. Daisy manages to link up with Mack and Yo-Yo (Piper and Flint flew off with a Quinjet to get medical help) and try getting the Zephyr One air-borne, though they’re overrun by Shrike zombies. In a commotion on the Zephyr One, a Shrike flies into the mouth of Yo-Yo.

Sarge and May continue to trek into the temple to fight Izel, who’s opened the monoliths. They finally confront her but Sarge is unable to kill the Shrike leader, instead flipping sides and stabbing May through the stomach, seemingly killing her as she falls through the Monolith portal.

The first episode ends with the Chronicoms hunting down Enoch. Shortly thereafter, a group of them led by Malachi storm The Lighthouse and sever the communications connections between HQ and the group on Zephyr. The Chronicoms assault on the facility leads to the death of Agent Khan and it’s revealed the Chronicoms are still able to “hack” into the minds of Fitz and Simmons. The pair is about to sacrifice themselves with a grenade when Enoch shows up (using the skin of his friend Isaiah) and helps kill some of the Chronicom hunters, rescuing Fitz and Simmons.

For the first time, we go through the portal and notice three mysterious hooded figures wearing pendants that resemble the three monoliths. Izel explains these three are responsible for shepherding their kind through the portal. It’s then revealed May isn’t dead after all. May kills the three hooded figures and stops the process, leading a furious Izel to go through the portal and fight.

Back at the temple, Deke meets up with Quake, Mack, and Yo-Yo to fight Sarge. As they run in, Daisy uses her powers to blast away Sarge’s “Coulson” skin, revealing a hyper-intelligent grey-skinned alien. As Mack and Sarge continue to fist fight, Yo-Yo starts convulsing from the Shrike infection — Daisy takes over fight for Mack so that he can be with Yo-Yo.

Quake has her back to the portal and we see Izel creeping out to finish her off, but May comes through the portal to stab her through the heart with the sword. Izel instantly dissolves and Mack uses the sword to cut Sarge in two, who also dissolves. Upon their killings, everyone infected pukes up a dead Shrike.

We find out the other dimension was keeping May alive and she ends up dying in Daisy’s arms. In a twist of fate, Jemma shows up with Chronicom tech from the future that will end up saving May. Eventually, Jemma reveals that Malachi and the Chronicom hunters have everything they need to take over SHIELD and the world. Because of that, Enoch suggested she and Fitz split up across space and time using Deke’s jump drive.

Jemma and Enoch go with Mack, Yo-Yo, and Daisy to Prohibition Era New York City though it’s not revealed where Fitz and his team went. The episode ends with the biggest cliffhanger of all: Jemma and Fitz crafted an LMD Phil Coulson.

