3 Marvel Cliffhangers Already Answered by Avengers: Doomsday Three Months Before Its Release

We are getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, which is our first film about the team since Avengers: Endgame made box office history in 2019. Even the most positive of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will admit that the build to this epic event has been a mixed bag. There are several loose threads from the franchise that will seemingly never get resolved, they pivoted from a film about Kang the Conqueror to one about Doctor Doom, and they’re bringing back characters who we thought we were officially done with. On paper, it doesn’t quite add up yet.

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Of course, the finished product will likely work out because the MCU has that kind of track record. An interesting tidbit is that even with several months still to go before Avengers: Doomsday sees its release, several cliffhangers that the MCU had hanging around have been answered. Many fans believed they’d find out what was going on with these characters when the movie hit theaters, yet we know about them now. That might not seem like a great idea that takes away from the impact of Avengers: Doomsday, yet it actually only adds to our intrigue for the film.

3) Loki’s Status After The Loki Season 2 Finale

One of the best scenes in the entire history of the MCU is at the end of Loki Season 2. Loki does everything he possibly can to save the multiverse, including going back in time and spending centuries learning about the science of the Throughput Multiplier, only for it to still fail. He ultimately does destroy the Loom, magically rejuvenates the timelines, and holds them together, choosing to sacrifice his freedom and happiness to anchor the multiverse, allowing billions to live with free will. It was the ultimate moment of redemption for Loki.

Since that episode concluded, people have wondered if that was just Loki’s fate and if we’d ever see him again. His casting in Avengers: Doomsday revealed that he’d be back, but now we know how he’ll come back. Even with the film still months away, the re-release of Avengers: Endgame Encore reveals that he shows up at Steve Rogers’ home in the past, seemingly to recruit him for the fight against Doom. The added scene of the TVA seeing the multiverse begin to collapse makes it clear that Loki will play a huge part in whatever happens next.

2) What Happened To Steve Rogers After Avengers: Endgame

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Calling this one a cliffhanger is a bit of a stretch, but it still fits the bill for Avengers: Doomsday. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers famously got the ending that many believed he had always wanted. He traveled back in time to put the Infinity Stones back where they came from and stayed behind to live a happy life with Peggy Carter. The trailers for Avengers: Doomsday showed his return, leaving plenty of questions about why and how this happened.

Avengers: Endgame Encore gave us the answer with three months to go until the new film arrives. The re-release revealed that Steve was living happily with Peggy when Loki knocked on the door. Although Steve hides, Loki knows he’s there. It suggests that Steve is needed for this fight against Doctor Doom. The Russo Brothers also recently revealed that Steve’s decision to stay in the past caused the events leading up to Avengers: Doomsday, so there will likely be some guilt felt by the character.

1) Hulk’s Whereabouts After Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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The cliffhangers regarding Steve Rogers and Loki were years in the making, yet the one centering on Bruce Banner only goes back a few months. The character appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day for his first notable film role in a long time. The events of that movie brought out Savage Hulk as he fought with Spider-Man, but the last time we hear of him is that he was being held at a psych ward. People believed that was the explanation for why Mark Ruffalo wasn’t included on the cast list for Avengers: Doomsday.

However, once again, Avengers: Endgame Encore let us know what’s going on with Bruce. He is shown in an underground bunker working on a new serum to try to control the Hulk. Although he claims that the bunker can’t be infiltrated, Doom arrives (off-screen) to “collect” Bruce, who turns into the Hulk. The use of the word “collect” is interesting, as it suggests that Doom is recruiting him to be part of his cabal of villains. These cliffhangers have been resolved, yet they also opened up the door for more questions for Avengers: Doomsday to answer.

How do you feel about these cliffhangers being resolved before Avengers: Doomsday arrives? Let us know in the comments.