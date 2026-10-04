Avengers: Endgame Has Officially Achieved Its Ultimate Box Office Record Thanks to Encore (But There Are 2 Caveats)

Avengers: Endgame becoming one of the biggest movies of all time came as a surprise to absolutely no one. But now, thanks to Avengers: Endgame Encore, it’s officially achieved the highest honor: becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing James Cameron’s Avatar (which also had a theatrical rerelease) in the 11th hour. And while it might be a bit of a fight to hold on to this record-breaking achievement, thanks to inflation not having been factored in just yet, it seems that the superhero movie isn’t giving up the top spot any time soon—which is especially important as Doomsday‘s theatrical release date looms.
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