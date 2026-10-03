Andrew Garfield Has One Condition for Playing Spider-Man 120703 Again in the MCU

Of the three actors who have put on the spandex and taken up the mantle of Spider-Man, everyone can admit that they have a favorite—whether it’s the original, Tobey Maguire; ; or the newest hero to web-sling into theaters, Tom Holland. And while there might not be a right or wrong choice, people are dedicated to the era they think is best. If that era, in your mind, is The Amazing Spider-Man, then you have a tiny sliver of hope of a potential return to the MCU.

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Andrew Garfield sat down with Metro Entertainment, where, of course, they asked if anything could get him to return and don the Spidey-suit once more as part of the MCU and the expansive universe that they’ve been continuing to build since his last appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Never say never. I mean, yeah, sure. There’s so much possibility, I guess. So, if it’s deemed a worthy story then, yeah, I’d be very curious to have a chat,” the actor said.

Could Fans Potentially See Garfield as Spider-Man Again in the MCU?

Andrew Garfield when asked if he’d return as Spider-Man in the MCU:



“Never say never. I mean, yeah, sure. There’s so much possibility, I guess. So, if it’s deemed a worthy story then, yeah, I’d be very curious to have a chat.“ pic.twitter.com/PEytgGR0Jd — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) October 2, 2026

Honestly, it’s a long shot. Elaborating on the current state of things post-No Way Home, the actor said, “That was a great experience to get to do that with the boys.” He went on to add about a possible return, “Never say never. I mean, there’s so much possibility.” Garfield was also quick to clarify this definitely didn’t mean there were currently talks happening to make this a reality, even though he knew the conspiracy theorists in the fandom likely wouldn’t believe him (and don’t forget the tons of fans who are hoping for an appearance in either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, where it’s rumored that Tobey Maguire will be reappearing as his variant of Spider-Man).

Who knows what’s in store for the future of Spider-Man—any of the variants. But the MCU is moving full steam ahead as the theatrical release of Doomsday looms closer and closer. Tons of characters, both new and old, are slated to appear, including long-time fan favorites Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen as Professor X and Magneto. Avengers: Endgame Encore, the film’s recent theatrical rerelease, has already teased audiences with a few never-before-seen moments from past projects that directly tie into the new movie, including scenes featuring glimpses of Loki arriving at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s house at the end of Endgame, as well as Doctor Doom arriving to collect Bruce Banner after the destructive events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Some characters, however, are notably missing from the Doomsday marketing, including Monica Rambeau, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel, leaving fans with a ton of questions about who they expect to see once they’re sitting in theaters.