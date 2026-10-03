MCU Is Reportedly Casting Its New Nightcrawler (But Not for X-Men)

Things have been moving fast since the MCU announced that it would be bringing the X-Men, some of the most beloved comic characters of all time, into the fold and back to the big screen. Casting for the first round of mutants is well underway (and there’s no Wolverine in sight), with more sure to be announced in the coming months as fans prep for Avengers: Doomsday to hit theaters on December 18th. Now rumors are swirling that another X-Men casting announcement is in the works—just not for the films anyone originally anticipated.

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Industry insider James Mack has taken to X to share a crumb of information about Nightcrawler, a long-time fan favorite. “Marvel Studios is currently looking for an actor to play Nightcrawler in the next saga. I believe it’s for another production rather than the X-Men, or perhaps even a solo project,” he said. Fans immediately latched onto the detail, with theories about how, when, and where he would appear (and whether a solo movie is actually the right call).

Is a Solo Movie Introduction to Nightcrawler the Right Choice?

Fans are divided on that, with one saying, “Why a solo project for him? Makes no sense. Is James Gunn running the MCU?” Others, however, would jump at the chance to see their favorite misunderstood mutant make a solo debut instead of appearing as part of an ensemble. Nightcrawler originally made his big-screen debut in X-2, where he was portrayed by Alan Cumming (who will be returning as the character in Avengers: Doomsday). But a solo movie isn’t the only option being floated for Nightcrawler’s intro—fans are also weighing the idea that he could pop up alongside Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider. Some, however, were hoping for a different mutant to show up alongside Johnny Blaze, with one fan saying, “Probably for Ghost Rider, but ideally that movie would pair him up with Gambit instead, just like in the 90s New Orleans crossover.”

As for who will actually be playing Nightcrawler, or Kurt Wagner, that’s anyone’s guess. But some fans are calling for a German actor, as Nightcrawler himself is German and has yet to be portrayed by a German actor. One specifically called for Louis Hoffman, who made a name for himself in Dark, lauded as one of the best sci-fi series of all time, as well as The Forger and All the Light We Cannot See.

So far, the confirmed casting for the X-Men movie, which will be directed by Jake Schreier (*Thunderbolts) is Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Kit Connor as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Asa Germann as Warren Worthington III/Angel, and Adam Driver as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister.