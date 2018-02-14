Tessa Thompson Wants a Women-Led Avengers Movie

After debuting in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson wants to continue playing Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And though she’s rumored to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel, Thomspon continues to campaign for an Marvel Studios film led by the women of the MCU.

While speaking with IGN on the red carpet for Annihilation, Thompson said she’s excited for the future of Marvel with all of the women being featured at the forefront.

“There’s an interest – they’re doing Captain Marvel, they’re doing a Black Widow – there’s an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it’s hopeful, who knows,” Thompson said about the possibilities of an Avengers movie led by women.

She’s spoken at length about her desires to see such a film from Marvel Studios in the future, and Thompson believes there’s a good chance it could happen given president Kevin Feige’s collaborative nature.

“I’m not Marvel so I can’t make it happen, but I can tell you that Marvel is hugely collaborative, I think our even our Thor [Ragnarok] movie was basically the product of conversations they’d had with Chris [Hemsworth] and with Mark [Ruffalo] about what they wanted to do next,” Thompson said. “I think Kevin Feige is really excited by the idea, and if you look at what’s happened already in Phase 4 with me and Valkyrie and our story, and then in Black Panther the women rule supreme.”

This summer, Evangeline Lilly will be the first character to share top billing in Ant-Man and the Wasp. That will be followed by Brie Larson’s long awaited debut as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, coming out in 2019.

And with the rumors of Scarlett Johansson finally getting her first solo movie as Black Widow after six appearances in other MCU films, it looks like the tide is shifting for the production company.

There is precedent for all-women teams of superheroes in Marvel Comics, including a Valkyrie-lead team in Fearless Defenders. More recently, a powerful team of A-List heroes from A-Force, an Avengers squad featuring characters like She-Hulk, Captain Marvel, Dazzler, and Nico Minoru of the Runaways.

It’ll be interesting to see if one of these teams makes it onto the big screen, but with all of the talent Marvel Studios has fostered on their roster of actors, it will likely be yet another hit.

The Dora Milaje are the next group of ladies to get the spotlight in Black Panther, premiering Friday, February 16th.