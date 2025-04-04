Fantastic Four: First Steps Director Says “There’s No Easter Eggs” (And We’re Relieved)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman indicates that fans shouldn’t expect to see an abundance of Marvel Easter eggs when the film premieres this summer. Speaking with Empire, the filmmaker opened up about his approach to crafting the movie’s story, remarking that the project’s alternate-reality setting gave him a lot of freedom. From the beginning, MCU movies and TV shows have featured Easter eggs that tease other elements from the overarching franchise, but First Steps is going to be self-contained. Shakman knows that eventually, his superhero team will clash with other Marvel characters, though for now they stand alone.

“We are our own universe. Which is wonderful and liberating,” Shakman said. “There’s really no [other] superheroes. There’s no Easter eggs. There’s no running into Iron Man or whatever. They’re it, in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually this world will meet up with other worlds — but for now this is our own little corner.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic reality separate from Marvel’s Sacred Timeline. This unique aesthetic was prominently featured in the film’s first official trailer that premiered back in February. The film’s setting pays homage to the Fantastic Four’s comic book roots; the characters made their debut in November 1961.

Shakman isn’t the only person involved with First Steps to describe how it’s different from other recent MCU installments. Actor Paul Walter Hauser, who has a mystery role in the film, has said the movie has a strong emphasis on the family dynamic, which ideally will help audiences become attached to the characters. Hauser mentioned it’s important for viewers to care about Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm before they get thrown into life-threatening situations.

Spotting Easter eggs and references in the latest MCU entry has become something of a past time for fans, but it’s encouraging to know The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn’t going to get bogged down in nods to other Marvel properties. Too often, franchise installments like this can use Easter eggs as a crutch to generate an audience response at the expense of the story. Fan service can be entertaining when done properly (see: Avengers: Endgame), but more often than not, it runs the risk of being distracting. It’s a great sign that Shakman took advantage of First Steps‘ setting to make something that is a rarity these days: a Marvel project that stands alone.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a very important project in the Multiverse Saga, introducing characters who will have key roles to play in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Eschewing the kinds of Easter eggs and shared universe connections so prevalent in other Marvel movies and shows means First Steps will be able to fully focus on its core narrative and cast, which means it should be very effective in immersing viewers in its world and getting them on board with this iteration of the Fantastic Four. It wouldn’t be surprising if there were clever references to Marvel Comics and Fantastic Four history (not to mention, some set up for Doomsday), but it sounds like Shakman had the right idea here. In more ways than one, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a unique MCU installment, which should help it be a breath of fresh air that injects some new energy into the franchise.