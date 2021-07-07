Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, Classic Loki & Boastful Loki Get New Emojis

✖

The penultimate episode of Loki Season 1 made its debut on Wednesday, and the Disney+ episode is giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans quite a lot to process. Namely, the episode plays off of the cliffhanger from the previous episode, which introduced multiple new incarnations of the God of Mischief. For those who have been eager to discuss those new versions of Loki, Twitter just unveiled a pretty endearing way of doing so, with new cartoon Twitter emojis for the characters. These emojis represent Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and even Alligator Loki.

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Tom Hiddleston, who plays the show's main Loki, recently explained to Marvel.com. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” Hiddleston continued. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

While each of the individual Lokis had their own memorable roles to play in Episode 5, it's safe to say that the episode brought some significant development for Hiddleston's version of the character — something fans have wanted to see since he first debuted in the MCU.

"I just love playing the character and I always have," Hiddleston explained during a press conference for the series last month. "I feel so fortunate that I'm still here and there are still new aspects of the character...I think he's a character of huge range so it never feels like the same experience. Particularly, this time around, I'm surrounded by these amazing people, truly. It's not something that is lost on me. All of my conversations with Kevin and Kate and Michael and my interactions with Owen, Gugu, and Wunmi, we just had a really good time. I think because of Loki's complexity, new dynamics, new stuff emerges."

