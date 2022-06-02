The Amazing Spider-Man Leaps to #1 Movie on Netflix

Finally, for the first time in quite a while, Marvel fans are able to watch Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man on a major streaming service. Ahead of Garfield’s Marvel return in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 weren’t readily available to stream without renting or purchasing. That changed on Wednesday, when the first of Garfield’s Spider-Man outings was added to Netflix’s vast streaming roster.

It was easy to assume that The Amazing Spider-Man would quickly become a hit on Netflix, given how much love there is for both Garfield and the Marvel hero. What may not have been expected, however, was The Amazing Spider-Man becoming Netflix’s most popular movie overnight.

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Amazing Spider-Man in the number one overall spot on the site, proving just how popular Garfield’s Peter Parker remains with fans. It’ll be interesting to see just how long the film can stick around the top few spots on Netflix.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Amazing Spider-Man

“In this reboot of the hit superhero franchise, high schooler Peter Parker learns to wield his newfound powers while facing down arch-villain The Lizard.”

2. Disappearance at Clifton Hill

“Tormented by a disturbing childhood memory, a young woman returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and uncovers the grim details of a boy’s abduction.”

3. Anchorman

“In 1970s San Diego, a hotshot anchor and his news team work hard and party harder until an ambitious new reporter shakes up the station with her talent.”

4. Senior Year

“A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she’s 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.”

5. A Perfect Pairing

“Lola (Victoria Justice) put her love life on pause after a divorce. But after meeting a rugged Australian (Adam Demos), she might be ready to press play.”

6. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

“The eccentric Willy Wonka opens the doors of his candy factory to five lucky kids who learn the secrets behind his amazing confections.”

7. RRR

“A fearless warrior on a perilous mission comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in this epic saga set in pre-independent India.”

8. Jackass 4.5

“Through outrageous, never-before-seen footage, witness the making of the Jackass crew’s last go at wild stunts.”

9. We Die Young

“When his gang recruits his younger brother, a teenage drug dealer looks to escape the brutal street life and turns to a hardened war veteran for help.”

10. Home

“When misfit alien Oh mistakenly sends a party invite to the entire galaxy, he goes on the run to avoid trouble and befriends spunky human girl Trip.”