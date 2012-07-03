Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Punisher's Ben Barnes On Their Shared Birthday

Marvel fans are celebrating Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Netflix's The Punisher star Ben Barnes, today on their shared birthday of August 20th. Garfield is turning 38, while Barnes is turning 40, and it's clearly apparent from Twitter's trending topics that Marvel fans have not forgotten both actors' contribution to the legacy of Marvel movies. Both Andrew Garfield and Ben Barnes are getting a lot of love today - whether it's fans posting clips of their various TV and movie roles, or people simply celebrating how good the two UK actors look as arrive at middle-age.

Take a look below at the various ways fans are wishing Andrew Garfield and Ben Barnes a happy birthday:

Happy Birthday Andrew Garfield & Ben Barnes

The best birthday twofer Marvel fans could ask for. 

40 Looks Good

Indeed Mr. Barnes is making 40 look better than we ever thought it could. 

The One And Only

There truly is only one performer like Andrew Garfield out there - and he's only getting better with age. 

Rise of the DILF

We'll let you look up "DILF" for yourself. See also: "Zaddy." 

Oscar, Man...

Andrew Garfield is known for two things: being one helluva Spider-Man, and being one of the most Oscar-worthy actors of his generation. 

This Is 40

Ben Barnes makes it clear that the good life is just beginning at 40. 

See You Soon, Best Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield is one of many former Spider-Man movie stars expected to return for Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home event film. So 38 could be a very good year for him! 

