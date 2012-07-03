Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Punisher's Ben Barnes On Their Shared Birthday
Marvel fans are celebrating Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Netflix's The Punisher star Ben Barnes, today on their shared birthday of August 20th. Garfield is turning 38, while Barnes is turning 40, and it's clearly apparent from Twitter's trending topics that Marvel fans have not forgotten both actors' contribution to the legacy of Marvel movies. Both Andrew Garfield and Ben Barnes are getting a lot of love today - whether it's fans posting clips of their various TV and movie roles, or people simply celebrating how good the two UK actors look as arrive at middle-age.
Take a look below at the various ways fans are wishing Andrew Garfield and Ben Barnes a happy birthday:
Happy Birthday Andrew Garfield & Ben Barnes
It’s both Ben Barnes’ and Andrew Garfield’s birthday tomorrow! These two men just have a very special place in my heart 🧡 pic.twitter.com/FTn4ccKHEN— Siun (@siun_m) August 20, 2021
40 Looks Good
Happy Birthday Ben Barnes, who turns 40 today 🎂 pic.twitter.com/lmD10zZ11V— Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 20, 2021
The One And Only
happy birthday to the one and only, andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/0nlecdl64q— emmie (@9OSRYDER) August 20, 2021
Rise of the DILF
today is a very important day because it’s ben barnes birthday and it officially marks the beginning of his dilf era HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING pic.twitter.com/UfP4mMwXLQ— mau (@darklingsaint) August 20, 2021
Oscar, Man...
happy birthday andrew garfield you deserve the oscar just for this scene alone pic.twitter.com/iovvHM7cLI— jay (@track9tactics) August 19, 2021
This Is 40
Ben Barnes once did a Ben Barnes thing on his birthday and deleted his story and reposted 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nAuAJHovHy— Out of Context Ben Barnes (@nocontextbinbon) August 20, 2021
See You Soon, Best Spider-Man
Happy Birthday to one of the best Spider-Man to ever exist, Andrew Garfield! See you on December 17th! 😁 pic.twitter.com/2KWaCrfh9t— Nero (@MSpector_JM) August 20, 2021
Andrew Garfield is one of many former Spider-Man movie stars expected to return for Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home event film. So 38 could be a very good year for him!