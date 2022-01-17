Andrew Garfield Addresses the DoorDash Incident That Blew His Spider-Man Cover

The news that Andrew Garfield returned as his version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home is now out in the open. However, that information came out in much less official capacity long before the movie started dominating the box office. Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s production became notorious for leaks beginning with a January 2021 claim from a DoorDash driver that he’d delivered to Garfield in Atlanta and that the actor was rude. Now that the secret’s out, Garfield told his version of the story — confirming the driver did deliver to him in Atlanta — on an episode of Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz.

“This is my first night in Atlanta, and I’m with two of my best friends, one of whom is on The Walking Dead, which shoots out there,” Garfield recalled. “And we’re out at in the house that they’re putting me up in, and I ordered takeout for us, and COVID is high, and I order food. It’s literally my first night there, and it’s great. I get to wear a mask everywhere. I get to wear a hat. Nobody’s ever going to know I’m here, and I’m going to really be low-key and whatnot.”

But then the delivery didn’t go as he expected. “So the guy comes to the door, the delivery guy — sweet seeming guy, nice seeming dude — and I open the door, I’ve got my mask on, my hat, and I’m like, ‘Thanks, man.’ And he’s like, yo, yo, yo, I need to see your ID. And I’m like ‘Huh?’ He’s like, ‘I need to see your ID.’ And I’m like, ‘No delivery food thing has ever asked me for my ID. This is interesting.’ And by the way, he’s like, kind of like really close to the door, and at this point, I’m super like, I’ve got to go to set tomorrow. I don’t want to risk shutting down a Marvel set in the middle of a pandemic. So I’m just like, ‘Sure, just one second. Would you mind just like stepping a few feet back because of COVID and everything,’ and he does. I’m like, ‘Sorry, man, why do you need my ID?’ ‘So I can check that it’s you.’ First of all, my DoorDash account is not my name. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, ’cause you got alcohol.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t get alcohol. I didn’t get any alcohol, man. I got some tacos.’”

Garfield says he got his friend Trevor to come out and show his ID, thus diffusing the situation. But then the delivery driver took to the internet.

“Lo and behold the guy goes, ‘I just I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield,’ and I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn’t,” Garfield says. “I did ask to do social distancing, but I obviously upset the man and I didn’t mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude. I don’t like upsetting people, but it just became this whole thing, and then I think he got in trouble. I don’t know, whatever. But wherever you are, I know what you were up to. You were being sneaky, and you gave me a good challenge that night.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.