Marvel Just Made a Huge Change to Earth and Asgard (& It’s All Part of Loki’s Plan)

Immortal Thor has led readers inexorably down the road to Thor’s death. Al Ewing’s latest Immortal series has taken Thor’s stories back to their roots as myth, as we’ve been told a story about the death of Thor since the beginning of the book. Thor built his power up, battling the gods of Utgard and finding new sources of power, and eventually entered into Utgard with Skurge to end his war against the Elder Gods who resided there. Thor was able to defeat everything in his way, even freeing Heimdall from bondage in Utgard. Thor had triumphed over everything in his way, but it all ended exactly where we knew it would from the beginning — the death of Thor.

Loki killed Thor on the Black Bridge, all in order to serve a plan that has been coming together since Loki was made the God of Stories. The death of Thor is all part of the plan, but it leads to the biggest change imaginable. See, Skurge joined Thor’s quest to keep the God of Thunder alive no matter what. Skurge wanted to sacrifice himself for Thor again. Thor’s death devastates Skurge and he does the only thing he can, the thing that’s he always been best at. Skurge’s actions have huge repercussions for the entire Marvel Universe, and it will change everything we thought we knew about the life of Thor.

Skurge Destroys the Black Bridge and the Rainbow Bridge

During Walter Simonson’s classic run on The Mighty Thor, readers got to see Skurge at his most heroic. Skurge was helping the forces of Asgard hold the Rainbow Bridge, and the situation was hopeless. Skurge decided that he was the only one who died on that day, and he held the bridge for as long as possible, not allowing any enemy forces to set foot there. He sacrificed himself and earned his place in Valhalla with this action, and this led him to coming back to life down the road. Skurge has the utmost respect for Thor, and felt that it was his job to die for Thor. He followed Thor into Utgard for this reason, hoping that he could sacrifice himself and keep Thor from dying. He didn’t need to in Utgard, as Thor was fighting at a level that he never had before. Thor defeated everything in his way, and Skurge felt that he had succeeded — he had helped Thor and Thor was still standing. Of course, then Loki struck his fateful blow, and Skurge watched everything that he had fought for in recent months prove to be for naught. Thor’s death opened the way to Asgard and Midgard. There would be no defeating the forces of Utgard without Thor, so Skurge decides to break the Ten Realms.

Skurge holds the Bloodaxe aloft — and Lady Sif realizes what he’s about to do. Sif screams at Skurge to stop, but instead he strikes with all of force and breaks the Black Bridge. The forces of Utgard can no longer make their way into Asgard and Midgard, saving the Aesir and humanity from a war against some of the most powerful gods that have ever existed. If this was all that Skurge had done, Sif wouldn’t have had a problem, but breaking the Black Bridge also breaks the Rainbow Bridge. Asgard is no longer connected to Utgard, but it’s also been sundered from the Earth. This might not seem like all that big a deal — Rainbow Bridge has never been broken before — but once it breaks, it breaks in all directions in time. Suddenly, the people of Asgard never entered Earth. Thor is no longer part of modern human history, with his place being taken by Beta Ray Bill. The Earth no longer remembers Asgard and the role it has played in saving the world. Skurge saved creation from Utgard, but at the cost of Asgard. All of this, was part of Loki’s plan.

Loki Has Destroyed the Legacy of Asgard on Earth

Loki has been shepherding Thor towards his death since the beginning of Immortal Thor. As the new God of Stories, Loki has been telling a story of their own, and everything we’ve seen so far has been a part of that story. Another word for this story could be a plan, as Loki has always been one to plan for everything. Loki moved all of the pieces into the places they were at the moment of the death of Thor, including Skurge. Loki knew what Skurge would do, and part of Loki’s plan was for the Black Bridge and the Rainbow Bridge to be destroyed.

In fact, there’s a big chance that the wave of forgetfulness that hits Midgard at the moment of the destruction of the Rainbow Bridge was caused by Loki. Loki has been weaving a spell of some sort; the Rainbow Bridge has been destroyed before, but it didn’t erase everyone’s memory of Asgard. This could have only been Loki and it remains to be seen exactly where this plan in the days to come. Thor comics are about to change in ways they never have before, all because of Loki’s plan.

Immortal Thor #25 is on sale now.