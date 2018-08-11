‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Teases How Post-Credits Scene Sets Up ‘Avengers 4’

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans were left wanting for details about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and had hopes that Ant-Man and the Wasp would provide answers.

Unfortunately, the movie didn’t reveal much more about the the state of the MCU after Thanos’ snap, but it did have a huge tie into the big crossover event and left Scott Lang in a huge predicament. Director Peyton Reed finally opened up about his post-credits scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp, telling the Empire Film Podcast how it all happened.

“There’s a lot of resolution, what we were calling internally the parade of resolutions,” Reed said. “It’s intentionally very happy endings. Scott’s out on house arrest, he’s reuniting with Cassie. The guys’ company XCON, they landed the big deal, Karapetyan, and the company’s going to survive. Of course, Hank and Janet are reunited. All playing to the Partridge Family, ‘Come On Get Happy.’ Like, a very neat resolution and then really fun, colorful credit sequence.”

Of course, once that sequence ends, we jump back to Scott, Hope, Hank, and Janet, who have gathered together for some kind of experiment that should improve the Ghost’s condition. And if you’ve seen the movie, you know it doesn’t go well.

“Oh, where are they now? What’s happening in this tag?” Reed said. “They’re doing some type of quantum experiment, there’s Luis’s van — throwing all these things at the audience immediately to catch them off guard. Janet’s in street clothes and he’s in the Ant-Man suit, Hope’s handing him something, what are they doing? Something about Ghost? And then, bam, just punching the audience in the gut with it. It felt like a very Ant-Man and the Wasp way to deal with this gigantic, dramatic happening at the end of Infinity War.”

Reed said they toyed with the idea of not dealing with it at all, but decided they needed to address this major moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and possibly tease how Ant-Man could play into the future.

Before being snapped away, Janet warns Scott about staying away from a time vortex, which Reed avoided confirming would be a big plot point in Avengers 4 or Ant-Man 3.

“She mentions tardigrade fields, she mentions time vortexes as these warnings to Scott about what not to get involved in,” Reed said. “These things might prove valuable. They’re not just randomly spouted off in the moment. But, again, part of the fun of that was putting detail in there and throwing it out for the audience to guess which ones might be pertinent and which ones might not.”

Reed warned that the teases that might seem obvious might not be as important as the audience might think. So there you go, adjust your theories accordingly.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.