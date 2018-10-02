‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Reveals Clever ‘Big Lebowski’ Easter Egg

Ant-Man in the Wasp is most certainly a different kind of MCU film, so naturally, it includes some very different kinds of Easter eggs. Sure, the movie has references to previous franchise outings, but it also contains some more off-the-wall references, including a clever nod to the Coen Brothers’ cult-classic noir film, The Big Lebowski.

On Tuesday, Ant-Man and the Wasp was officially released on Digital HD home platforms, allowing Marvel fans to dig through the various special features. One of these said features is the film’s audio commentary with director Peyton Reed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early on in the first act of the movie, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is kidnapped from his house by Hope (Evangeline Lilly). Because of his time on house arrest, Scott is still in his bath robe when he’s thrown into the chaos. It’s in this costume design that Reed and his team paid homage to Jeff Bridges‘ iconic character, The Dude.

“We’ve just seen, rather obliquely, the first appearance of Wasp in the movie,” Reed begins. “She tranquilize darts Scott Lang in the neck and kidnaps him here. We love the idea that he is brought into this mission against his will, and playing with this kind of crime genre thing. In formulating the story, we talked a lot about Elmore Leonard novels and creating a movie where yes, there is a main antagonist, but there’s also lots of other level antagonists and things, sort of like an Elmore Leonard novel. And this is our nod to The Big Lebowski, Scott Lang in a bathrobe, sort of passively being yanked into this adventure.”

If you’ve seen The Big Lebowski, you’ll understand what Reed is talking about here. The Dude, aka Jeff Lebowski, is a lazy stoner who pretty much sticks to his own business. He is thrust into a complicated kidnapping plot when two men trash his apartment, mistaking him for a much wealthier man who also happens to be named Jeff Lebowski.

Like The Dude, Scott is minding his own business and trying to live a low profile. However, his world is turned upside down when he joins an adventure against his will. Throughout most of The Big Lebowski, The Dude wears a long robe over his shorts and t-shirt, and Scott was given that same outfit as a way to honor the legacy of the classic comedy.

Did you catch that Big Lebowski reference in Ant-Man and the Wasp? What was your favorite Easter egg in the film? Let us know in the comments!