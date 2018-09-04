Secret ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Cameo Revealed

Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are known for a quite a lot of things, most notably the ability to consistently dominate the box office and earn hordes of critical adoration. Over the years, the franchise has also made a name for itself when it comes to inserting cameos.

Whether these cameos come in the form of Marvel icon Stan Lee, various other comic creators, or characters from other MCU films, all of these movies contain brilliant cameos, and Ant-Man and the Wasp is no exception. In fact, one cameo has gone largely unnoticed in the movie until this weekend, when a panel at Fan Expo Canada brought the truth to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evangeline Lilly appeared at Fan Expo to promote her illustrated book series, The Squickerwonkers. Joining her at the convention, as well as on a panel, was Rodrigo Bastos Didier, who illustrates the series. It was at this Squickerwonkers panel where Didier revealed that he actually joined his creative partner in a scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“You know, I have a secret to tell you,” Didier began. “Ant-Man and the Wasp, if you see when Hope van Dyne enters the restaurant and talks to Sonny Burch, you remember that part? I’m the waiter at the restaurant.”

This reveal came after the panel host asked about what Marvel team-ups either of them would like to see in the future. Lilly didn’t say much in response to the question, mainly because she knows more about Marvel’s future plans than she’s allowed to say. Once Didier announced his cameo, Lilly joked that he wasn’t allowed to talk either because he’s now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“So he can’t say anything either, otherwise Marvel will come for him, too,” she said with a laugh.

While Didier’s cameo may not be at the caliber of Stan Lee or Captain America, it does show the sorts of things Marvel filmmakers will do for their friends. Lilly and Didier obviously have a close relationship, and director Peyton Reed didn’t hesitate to allow his star to give her friend and collaborator a cameo in the movie.

You can watch the full Squickerwonkers panel from Fan Expo Canada here.

Did you catch this cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp? What are some of your favorite cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments below!