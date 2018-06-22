New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Clip Reveals Intense Car Chase

A new clip from Marvel Studios‘ Ant-Man and The Wasp has the heroes flying into battle… in a car chase!

Seen in the video above, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne comes up with the idea to chase their targets in a van rather than using their flying, shrinking, and growing abilities. As it turns out, she is quite the driver, and Michael Pena’s Luis is along for the ride while Scott Lang has found himself a new loyal flying out to ride into battle with!

The clip continues in another, edited into it in the video from ComicBook.com’s YouTube channel above. The chase includes Hope’s abilities to shrink the van and use such technology to her advantage in a car chase! As she points out, their enemies “have bigger problems!”

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp.” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “And really, at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it. Their relationship is a little fractured. It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

“Evangeline [Lilly] is so good as Wasp.” Reed continued. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

