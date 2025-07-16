The 7 Best Superhero Movie Scores of All Time

Typically, superhero movies are percieved as being visual spectacles above all else. But let’s not forget of the importance of film scores when it comes to these kinds of blockbusters. Where would Christopher Reeve’s Superman be without that iconic John Williams theme? Ditto the grand Avengers team-ups and Alan Silvestri’s theme? Throughout the history of superhero movies, composers ranging from James Horner to Bobby Krilic to Laura Karpman (among many others) have delivered scores we’re still talking about years later.

The seven best superhero movie scores exemplify why scores are so important to this strain of cinema. Yes, these are just the kind of titles people go to for vivid eye-candy that makes their eyeballs pop with excitement. However, all kinds of superhero movies also flourish because of deeply distinctive scores that move the spirit and inspire audiences everywhere to cheer.

1) Danny Elfman for Spider-Man

Eventually, Danny Elfman and director Sam Raimi would have such a bitter experience working together on the first two Spider-Man movies that Christopher Young would take over as sole composer of Spider-Man 3. What a shame there was such turmoil behind the scenes because Elfman’s original Spider-Man tracks are still incredible creations. What’s especially lovely about Elfman’s soaring and classical compositions is how they’re as devoid of irony or self-consciousness as Raimi’s overall approach to this web-crawler. A sweeping, rather than “grounded,” musical approach imbues Elfman’s Spider-Man tracks with an endearing personality that’s impossible to resist.

2) Michael Giacchino for The Incredibles

Like John Williams on Catch Me If You Can, composer Michael Giacchino’s The Incredibles score created an early 21st century sonic masterclass by taking influences from the 1960s. Xylaphones and trumpets abound on these lively tracks, which work excellently to accentuate the vivid personalities of the various family members of the titular team. In hindsight, it’s remarkable ths was Giacchino’s first time composing the score for a feature-length theatrical film. Every composition here brims with confidence beyond his years.

3) Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther

Before 2018, most Marvel Cinematic Universe movie scores were largely generic. Who can even remember a motif from Ramin Djawadi’s Iron Man score or Brian Tyler’s Thor: The Dark World tracks? Ludwig Göransson shattered that standard with his outstanding Black Panther score. Göransson’s compositions here radiated specificity. The unique instrumentation and atmospheres employed throughout his tracks reinforce idiosyncratic personalities for each corner of Wakanda. There’s also just such a spine-tingling sense of mythic grandeur to his compositions that makes Black Panther’s scope so instantly visceral.

4) Michael Giacchino for The Batman

Leave it to Michael Giacchino to give The Batman a unique musical identity despite the many other Batman movies. The Batman’s score has this rough-and-tumble energy nicely differentiating it from the grandiose sound of Hans Zimmer’s Dark Knight tracks or Danny Elfman’s slightly kooky sonic approach from the late 80s/early 90s. Given that Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne looks like a My Chemical Romance devotee, it only makes sense that Giacchino’s thrilling The Batman score would make masterful use of anarchic musical energy.

5) Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Of course Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross would go hard for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie score. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem score didn’t just sound cool, it also had an atonal, occasionally jarring sound evoking the best Nine Inch Nails songs. Tracks like “I Don’t Need That Horse” had a downright eerie quality in the ominous noises Reznor and Ross came up with. Other compositions, meanwhile, radiated a youthful spunky energy that fit this incarnation of the heroes in a half shell like a glove. Varied in atmosphere but always impactful, the Mutant Mayhem score was jam-packed with the imaginative craftsmanship Reznor and Ross are famous for.

6) Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard for The Dark Knight

Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard reunited as composers from Batman Begins to deliver a score for The Dark Knight that built upon their previous Gotham City musical exploits. Those big booming drums and transprotive musical cues were back and better than ever. This time, though, the introduction of Heath Ledger’s The Joker inspired Zimmer and Howard to explore some unnerving orchestral creations. A recurring musical motif involving screeching violins that accompanied many of The Joker’s biggest scenes was an especially unnerving creation.

7) Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

What’s staggering about Daniel Pemberton’s remarkable Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse score (not to mention his work on the preceding film’s score) is how inventive it is. Just like the extraordinary animation style of the Spider-Verse films, Pemberton keeps coming up with new musical sounds for each new universe and Spider-person. For Across the Spider-Verse, Pemberton dazzles the ear drums with striking new themes for characters like Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Punk. Each track, meanwhile, employs a wide range of creative instruments that keep audiences on their toes. Boundless imagination informs Pemberton’s masterful Across the Spider-Verse score, making it the perfect auditory compliment to a visually dazzling production.