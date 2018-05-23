New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Images Showcase Wasp, Ghost, and Giant-Man

Now that Thanos has won and the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been defeated, Marvel Studios has started to focus its efforts on a smaller scale of adventure.

The next film on the docket comes in July when Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in theaters, returning Scott Lang to the spotlight alongside his new partner in heisting Hope van Dyne. And to drum up interest, a plethora of new promotional material has surfaced online.

The new promo images feature the titular characters as they team up and shrink down, with some artwork showcasing Ant-Man’s transformation into Giant-Man. And while the two heroes share the top billing, the villain of the film also gets a moment in the sun.

A few promo images showcase Ghost, the tech-and-Quantum Realm-enhanced villain who attempts to spoil the size-shrinking heroes’ plans, and vice versa.

The first movie in the series employed many sensibilities found in heist films, and this one appears to be sticking in that genre while also focusing on corporate espionage. The secrets of Hank Pym’s size-shrinking particles will once again endanger his family and friends as he attempts to keep the revolutionary tech out of enemy hands.

Director Peyton Reed previously spoke with ComicBook.com about challenging star Paul Rudd, who reprises the role of Ant-Man in the new film.

“I love pushing Paul, and Paul loves pushing me,” Reed revealed. “I think we have a really good actor/director relationship, and as I do with Evangeline. Part of the first Ant-Man was establishing Paul as an action hero – and a comedic action hero, but still an action hero. Now that we achieved that in the first movie, we can let him loose a little bit more, so that was really fun.”

And with the Wasp sharing the headlines, so too comes a larger focus on Evangeline Lilly.

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp. You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul,” Reed said. “I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

Fans can see Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters on July 6th.

