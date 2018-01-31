‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Photos Reveal New Look at Ghost, Plot Details

Fans got their first look at Marvel Studios’ last film of 2017 yesterday with the debut trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp. It contained a brief glimpse at the film’s villain, the Ghost.

New set photos from pickup shots on the new movie are offering a better look at Ghost ahead of her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teasing some new plot details in the process. Take a look:

The movie appears to be taking some major liberties with the Marvel Comics character, a mysterious figure who originally appeared in the pages of Iron Man. The character is also portrayed as male, though Hannah John-Kamen will be playing the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The trailer doesn’t give away Ghost‘s role in the film, though we know she’ll be an antagonist, but these new set photos seem to tease that she will have similar motivations as her comic book counterpart.

In one scene, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is shown pushing a button that shrinks his building down to the size of a suitcase, which he then pops up a handle and rolls it to his getaway vehicle.

Ghost can be seen holding the miniaturized building in the photos, showings that she does indeed rival Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in her thieving skills when she obtains Pym’s base.

There are likely to be very valuable secrets contained within, though it’s a mystery why Ghost would want to obtain it at this point.

Ghost’s motivations in the comics were always shrouded in mystery, but in the pages of Iron Man he was shown to be an anti-industrialist and anti-capitalist, engaging in espionage to sabotage Stark Industries and other companies.

While the character doesn’t have much to do with Ant-Man or the Wasp, the sensibilities and skill sets make Ghost a perfect foil for the duo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with little known about the character, it gives director Peyton Reed a blank slate to adapt Ghost as he sees fit.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 6th.