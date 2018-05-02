LEGO’s ‘Ant Man and the Wasp’ Quantum Explorers Set Unveiled

Hot on the heels of the release of the second trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, LEGO has taken the wraps off its first set for the film. And don’t worry! Unlike most LEGO releases, this set isn’t particularly spoilery.

The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76109 Quantum Realm Explorers set features an opening, bug-eye-shaped minifigure cockpit, adjustable insect arms, stud shooters, and adjustable engines for launch, hover and flight modes. It also includes minifigures of Ant-Man, The Wasp, and Ghost. The complete list of features includes:

• Includes 3 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes minifigures: Ant-Man, The Wasp and Ghost.

• Quantum Vehicle features a bug-eye-shaped, opening minifigure cockpit, 2 adjustable insect

arms, 2 stud shooters, 2 adjustable engines and 3 mufflers.

• Adjust the engines for launch, flight and hover modes.

• Weapons include Ant-Man’s Shrink Gun and Ghost’s 2 Power Blasts.

• Accessory elements include a gold-colored trophy and the Wasp’s wings.

• Ghost minifigure is new for June 2018.

• Recreate thrilling scenes from the Marvel Super Heroes Ant-Man and the Wasp movie.

• Quantum Vehicle measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 5″ (15cm) long and 3″ (9cm) wide.

Look for the 76109 Quantum Realm Explorers set to arrive on June 1st. It will contain 200 pieces and retail for $19.99 when it hits the LEGO Shop.

In other Ant-Man toy news, a series of former Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive Marvel Legends 2-Packs have found a new home at Entertainment Earth. One of the sets that’s currently up for grabs features Ant-Man and Stinger. Descriptions and links for each of the packs are avaialable below:

Marvel Legends Vision and Scarlet Witch 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Both empowered by the Mind Stone, Vision and Scarlet Witch are powerful forces in the throes of battle. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Marvel’s Vision and Scarlet Witch 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures with 4 accessories.

Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Take flight with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack – Exclusive. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Ant-Man and Stinger 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures.

Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures: $39.99 – Ships in July

Driven by rage, these advanced Hydra super soldiers are prone to clash with anyone in their paths. The Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures includes figures and accessories so you can build out an entire Hydra army! With the Marvel Legends Series, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this Marvel’s Hydra Soldiers 2-pack, featuring highly-articulated and comic-inspired 6-inch Marvel’s Hydra Soldier figure and Hydra Enforcer figure, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the action from their favorite Marvel adventures.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.