Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Hasbro Marvel Legends BAF Wave Unveiled

Following the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Funko Pops way back in December, Hasbro is delivering their first Marvel Legends figures based on the upcoming film. For the most part, The Ant-Man 3 Marvel Legends figures cover the same ground as the Pops with figures of Ant-Man, Wasp, and Kang the Conqueror at the core of the collection. Unfortunately, they didn't deliver a M.O.D.O.K in this wave but they did supplement with comic-inspired character figures of Ultron, Egghead, Crossfire and Future Ant-Man. What's more, this is a Build-A-Figure wave that includes the parts necessary to build a MCU Cassie Lang figure that appears to be around 12-inches tall.

A breakdown of the entire Marvel Legends Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wave can be found below. Pre-orders will be available starting tomorrow, February 8th at 10am PT/1pm ET priced at $24.99 each here at Entertainment Earth. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ at Entertainment Earth using the code supplied at checkout. Additional retailers will be added after the launch, so stay tuned. A breakdown of the wave can be found below.

Marvel Legends Ant-Man – Includes alternate hands and helmet accessories

Marvel Legends Wasp – Includes alternate wings, hands, helmet and a BAF part

Marvel Legends Kang the Conqueror – Includes alternate hands and helmet accessories along with 1 BAF part

Marvel Legends Ultron – Includes alternate hands, effects piece, and 2 BAF parts

Marvel Legends Egghead – Includes pistol and BAF part

Marvel Legends Crossfire – Includes rifle, effects, alternate hands and 1 BAF part

Marvel Legends Future Ant-Man – Includes 2 BAF parts

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.