Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania In-World Scott Lang Autobiography Is Actually Available to Buy

One plot point of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that Marvel didn't mind revealing is that the film picks up at a point in time where things have seemingly turned around for Paul Rudd's Scott Lang / Ant-Man in a big way (pun). After being one of the key people responsible for saving Earth from Thanos and resurrecting half the universe in The Blip, Scott Lang is something of a celebrity.

As Ant-Man 3 trailers have revealed that Scott has written a book that comes with the humorous title, "Scott Lang: Look Out for the Little Guy!" Well, as it turns out, Marvel Studios is continuing the trend of bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's in-universe entertainment into the real world: Marvel fans will actually be able to buy, and read, Look Out for the Little Guy!

As described by Marvel, "The book features over 20 short pieces exploring different aspects of Scott's experiences as Ant-Man, as a dad, as an Avenger, and as an everyman looking back on some incredible life moments. Together, they capture the heart, humor, and humility that have made Scott Lang a beloved character among fans."

(Photo: Marvel / Hyperion)

Pre-orders for Look Out For The Little Guy are already live over on Amazon, with a hardcover price of $26.99. The book is being marketed with all the straightforward seriousness of an actual memoir, which only makes the satire that much richer. That includes an "About the Author" section crafted for the fictional character of Scott Lang:

About the Author Scott Lang is a scientist and inventor with a master's degree in electrical engineering. He has been an ice cream scooper, a corporate whistleblower, a consultant for The Pym Van Dyne Foundation, and an Avenger. He lives in San Francisco.

"Scott Lang" also put out an official statement, announcing his memoir:

"Once upon a time I was just a guy living a normal life who committed a crime (for the greater good!), unfortunately, went away for a couple of years, got out and became a Super Hero, joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm, and then came back and saved the universe. You know, typical dad stuff." "Dive into the pages of my new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to read all about what it's like to be the little guy (and sometimes, the very, very big guy) overcoming all the odds to help defeat Thanos." "Shop Look Out for the Little Guy wherever books are sold, and to my two favorite partners, Hope and Cassie, this one's for you!"

Hopefully, actor Paul Rudd will get a chance to shine by comedically entertaining fans on the page with his "deeper thoughts and reflections" as Scott Lang. The character's penchant for self-glorification and embellishment will probably entertain MCU fans dedicated enough to seek this out. While obviously humorous in nature, this book could potentially also contain some important new reveals from Scott about his thoughts or experiences that weren't depicted onscreen. Depending on how Quantumanaia ends, it could also potentially be the only piece of Scott Lang we have left to hold onto...

Check out the synopsis for Scott Lang's Look Out For The Little Guy! below:

Look Out for the Little Guy is the in-movie memoir by Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, that he's written and shared with the world, as seen onscreen in the new Marvel Studios film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Hyperion Avenue is proud to bring this book to real life. This is the incredible story of an ex-con turned world-saving Super Hero.

In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers. These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all-from the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad.

Across his many adventures big and small, Scott has gathered the wisdom of countless amazing experiences into this, the first memoir from a real-life Avenger. Once you learn the unforgettable details of his epic journey, you won't need to be reminded . . . to look out for the little guy. "Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend." -Bruce Banner, fellow Avenger

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters and 3D on February 17th.