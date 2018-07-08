‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Fans Are Sharing Hilarious Spoilers Without Context

Ant-Man and the Wasp arrived in theaters this weekend and for many fans, that presents a bit of a conundrum: how to share their feelings about the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without spoiling the fun for everyone. Thankfully, some fans are getting very creative on Twitter.

As has been a trend with many highly-anticipated films — especially Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War — “Ant-Man and the Wasp Spoilers Without Context” have been making the rounds on Twitter, allowing fans to share photos, gifs, and other things that remind them of specific moments in the film without ruining it for those who haven’t seen it yet. The result are some truly humorous collections of these “spoilers”, though it’s equally as interesting to see what particular moments and references that fans pick out and hold onto. A few are so creative that even if you’ve seen the movie you may find yourself pausing to sort it out.

Want to see what fans are coming up with for Ant-Man and the Wasp? We’ve picked out some of our favorite collections of moments for you and while technically these are without context and probably won’t ruin things for you, remember these are technically spoilers. Read on only if you dare.

@BrendanDrPepper

Ant-Man and the Wasp spoilers but with no context. pic.twitter.com/iC6MzD6jBd — ♚ Brendan Page ♚ (@BrendanDrPepper) July 7, 2018

@novae54

saw ant-man and the wasp. 7/10, good tone contrast from infinity war. really funny and neat conflict.



nevertheless i walked out of the theater PISSED because the movie knew how many cliffhangers i’ve written and returned the favor.



here’s some spoilers with no context. pic.twitter.com/FUhTV36DuA — Madame Nova ♠️ (@novae54) July 7, 2018

@lemon_JULES

@strlordx

ant-man and the wasp spoilers without context part 2: pic.twitter.com/TbkdASma0P — shai saw amatw ?? (@strlordx) July 6, 2018

@alyssazainal

Ant-man and the wasp spoilers but with no context pic.twitter.com/JywdKESAfM — E. Geller (@alyssazainal) July 6, 2018

@prattdowney

Ant-Man and The Wasp spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/ntZWyYxqnn — Valentina (@prattdowney) July 6, 2018

@capsquill

ant-man and the wasp spoilers with no context pic.twitter.com/SOqqWCg6YR — zoe | saw amatw | spoilers (@capsquill) July 7, 2018

@bluelarsson

ant-man and the wasp but without context pic.twitter.com/diJ4KV22lD — al | amatw (@bluelarsson) July 7, 2018

@crystalbucky