‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Reveals Trailer’s Musical Easter Egg

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer is causing a sizable buzz around the Internet, and Marvel fans seem much more open to this sequel than they were to the first film. It’s not hard to see why, as the first Ant-Man 2 trailer had a lot of standout moments – such as the debut of Evangeline Lily’s Wasp. However, there were also some nice Easter eggs buried in the trailer – and director Peyton Reed has just revealed a major musical one:

If you don’t get the reference, Adam And the Ants was a late-70s / early-80s English rock group, known for their sexualized songs and stage performance in the punk and post-punk eras. The band achieved cult-hit status in its time, but no doubt this Marvel movie connection is about to cause something of a resurgence.

In fact, if you check the comments on this YouTube video, that notion of a resurgence isn’t even speculation – it’s already happening:

The “Ants Invasion” track is spot-on appropriate for this Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer – not to mention adding an exciting sonic layer to the footage. In a weird way, “Ants Invasion” sounds like it could be a legitimate theme song for the MCU Ant-Man franchise…

