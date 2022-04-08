Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There’s a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month’s long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There’s also some excitement coming to Disney’s newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship’s Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.

Director Chris Waitt took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate Rudd’s birthday and included a photo of Rudd. “Happy Birthday to Mr. Paul Rudd whom I had the joyous pleasure of directing in the upcoming Quantum Encounter for Marvel #antman #marvel @paulrudd_,” Waitt wrote. You can check out the photo below:

In addition to Rudd, Avengers: Quantum Encounter is expected to feature Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne/Wasp), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America). According to the official Disney Parks blog, which revealed the casting news, “The show will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they host a presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies in the world, including a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech. But when Ultron turns up with an army of robot sentries eager to take control of this world-changing technology, Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day – calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and even the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up.”

Other Marvel offerings on the Disney Wish will include Marvel Super Hero Academy, part of the reimagined Disney’s Oceaneer Club, where kids ages 3 to 12 can participate in “a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young ‘recruits’ will train to be the next generation of Superheroes with the help of their own heroes,” including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. During their stay, guests can also watch classic and first-run Marvel films in the Disney Wish’s screening rooms.

