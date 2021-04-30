Worlds of Marvel: Disney Wish Setting Sail With First-Ever Marvel Cinematic Dining Adventure

✖

The first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure is setting sail in summer 2022 aboard the Disney Wish, the Disney Cruise Line's newest ship revealed on Thursday. Disney Wish will immerse passengers "in Disney’s rich legacy of enchanting storytelling" with experiences inspired by the stories and characters of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, including the immersive Hyperspace Lounge bar for adults. The ship hosts three new family dining experiences that Disney says will be "so much more than a meal – it will be a chance to interact with favorite Disney stories in exciting new ways":

Worlds of Marvel is the "first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where you'll play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around you," Disney revealed Thursday, announcing the experience is "complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe." Dishes are inspired by New York City as well as iconic MCU locations like Wakanda, home of the Black Panther, and Sokovia, the homeland of the Scarlet Witch.

(Worlds of Marvel. Photo: Disney)

Disney Wish will welcome guests to the kingdom of Arendelle, Disney's first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure brings the blockbuster Walt Disney Animation Studios franchise to life with "immersive live entertainment," featuring appearances from characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf as diners enjoy world-class cuisine infused with Nordic influences.

The third family dining concept is 1923, named after the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, described as an "elegant celebration of the company’s legacy, paying homage to the golden age of animation and offering a tasteful tribute to its Californian heritage with dishes inspired by the state’s unique fusion of cultural flavors."

Disney previously launched Marvel Day at Sea, a Disney Cruise Line experience featuring Mighty Encounters with costumed superheroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel, as well as the Marvel Heroes Unite show.

(Marvel Super Hero Academy. Photo: Disney)

Other Marvel offerings include Marvel Super Hero Academy, part of the reimagined Disney's Oceaneer Club, where children ages 3 to 12 can participate in "a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young 'recruits' will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the help of their own heroes," including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp; guests can also watch classic and first-run Marvel films in the Disney Wish’s intimate screening rooms: Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas.

Disney revealed Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage — a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay — on June 9, 2022, with bookings opening to the general public on May 27, 2021.