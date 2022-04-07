Mark Ruffalo, Marvel Fans, and More Celebrate Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Paul Rudd! The actor known best for playing Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 53 on April 6th. In addition to being a part of the MCU, Rudd is also known for an array of films including Clueless, Wet Hot American Summer, This is 40, and a myriad of others. In fact, Rudd has over 130 acting credits to his name. Many people, including Rudd’s Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo and his Clueless co-star Alicia Silverstone, have taken to social media today to celebate his birthday. Naturally, there are also many jokes about the fact that Rudd doesn’t age.

As for Rudd’s Marvel career, the actor will soon be seen again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is expected to be released next year.

Not only is Rudd a fan-favorite actor, but back in November, he was named 2021’s winner of People Magazine‘s “Sexiest Man Alive.” After his win, Rudd joked that there’s one person who would have voted for someone else if given the choice, and that’s Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger. “No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves,” Rudd joked to Extra when asked if Yaeger would have voted for him. “Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him.”

