Avengers: Quantum Encounter To Include Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Anthony Mackie And Evangeline Lilly

Marvel Cinematic Univers stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Brie Larson, and Anthony Mackie lend their presence to the upcoming Avengers: Quantum Encounter experience aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship. Rudd and Lilly appear as Ant-Man and The Wasp, previously revealed to the leads of the Quantum Encounter experience ahead of their return to the big screen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (at least we think that’s what that logo says). Mackie plays the newly christened Captain America, Sam Wilson. Larson reprises her role as Captain Marvel. In addition, Kerry Condon will once again provide the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Ross Marquand provides the voice of the show’s villain, Ultron.

According to the official Disney Parks blog, which revealed the casting news, “The show will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they host a presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies in the world, including a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech. But when Ultron turns up with an army of robot sentries eager to take control of this world-changing technology, Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day – calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and even the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up.”

The blog also teased that there’s still one more superhero appearing in the show, but that’s a surprise for a later date. In the meantime, you can see the show’s superhero cast in the Avengers: Quantum Encounter teaser poster above.

“Avengers: Quantum Encounter is Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience ever,” said Danny Handke, senior creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering, in a press release announcing the show. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling. It’s the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish.”

Larson will return as Carol Danvers in the upcoming . Mackie’s Sam Wilson took over the Captain America mantle in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He’ll return in the next Captain America movie, which isn’t yet on Marvel Studio’s release schedule.

What do you think of the cast of Avengers: Quantum Encounter? Avengers: Quantum Encounter will have its first shows in 2022.