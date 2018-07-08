Paul Rudd Describes Most Complicated ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Scene

Filming Ant-Man movies is tricky with constantly shifting sizes, where cast and crew have to work together to create various effects. None were more challenging than one particular Ant-Man and The Wasp sequence featuring a medium-sized Scott Lang.

Mild spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp follow.

While Ant-Man and The Wasp doesn’t release until Friday, fans of the franchise have already seen snippets of a scene where Scott Lang’s suit malfunctions while he is infiltrating a school with Hope van Dyne. It causes Ant-Man to become Giant-Man unexpectedly, only to end up stuck at a medium size, standing about three feet tall, which called for Paul Rudd to act opposite Evangeline Lilly but at completely different heights.

“It was the most complicated thing to shoot in the whole movie,” Rudd told ComicBook.com in the interview seen in the video above. “We had to shoot separately, and then somehow, there are technological things they have to do in that that I don’t understand, things with lighting and angles and all sorts of stuff.”

The two actors had to be on set together, though they were never actually in the same shots at the same time.

“They would shoot Evangeline in the school, and then there was another person dressed in all green,” Rudd said. “I was still there, I have to be in shots so that they could establish it. I don’t know how it all worked, I just know it took forever. I was very excited to see the finished product while we were filming it, thinking, ‘What is this going to look like? I can imagine it, and it’s going to just be so weird.’”

As noted in ComicBook.com’s review, the scene was one of Ant-Man and The Wasp’s many highlights. “The clever scene is well-shot with visual effects to match, as Lilly and Rudd deliver organic humor which does not feel as forcefully injected as previous Marvel Studios films might at times,” the review reads.

From here, Rudd will go on to Avengers 4 where he joins the squad he wrestled with in Captain America: Civil War and meets some new heroes, as well. “It’s a bit of a surreal feeling,” Rudd said. “Also, we’re filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey Benedict.’ Yeah, it’s cool. It feels a little bit like you’re a part of something, and part of a group, and it’s nice. Everybody’s very cool, very nice, but it’s just still so surreal to me.”

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.