How’ Avengers: Infinity War’ & ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Impact ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp’

Releasing between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 puts Ant-Man and The Wasp in a precarious position within the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Captain America: Civil War will also be a factor.

On the heels of Marvel Studios’ biggest film to date and its unexpected and somewhat unfinished ending, Ant-Man and The Wasp bears the burden of answering some questions in Thanos’ aftermath. However, the earlier film with featured Ant-Man going to battle with Avengers characters will also be a factor for Scott Lang’s situation. Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed opened up about the effects of those films on his upcoming adventure while speaking to ComicBook.com on the film’s set.

“We definitely had to deal with the ramifications post-Civil War,” Reed said. “That was crucial to Scott and crucial to Hope. I mean, it really is like, fundamental in how in the jumping off point about what’s going between the two of them at the start of this movie. Outside of that, what I’m really happy about is we’re free to tell sort of our freestanding story. Once we establish that as the leaping off point, this thing is going on over here.

Of course, Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, and others are not immune to the effects of Thanos’ actions at the end of the most recent Avengers film. The film will stand on its own as all standalone Marvel films do but also carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s torch forward.

“With huge personal stakes and, and huge other stakes that are really separate of what’s going on with Infinity War,” Reed said. “So that’s is something that was really, really appealing to me is to not have to… We have enough stuff to track in this movie without having to sort of keep abreast of what’s going on in that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.