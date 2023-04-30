Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Back in 2019, Marvel star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, making him the son-in-law of the iconic actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the past, the older Schwarzenegger has praised Pratt for being a "fantastic guy" who is "easy to get along with." Now, Schwarzenegger is praising his son-in-law's work in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the upcoming Marvel film that is expected to say goodbye to the original Guardians crew. The film had its big premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, and the first reactions are quite promising.

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you," Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

Chris Pratt Almost Gave Up On Marvel:

This week, Pratt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for Marvel before Guardians.

"I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn't get a callback," Pratt shared. "Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, 'Wow. You really made a big choice there.' Which is code for like, 'Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.'" He added, "It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again ... I was like, 'This is stupid, I'm never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'"

"I mean, all of them," Pratt said when asked which Marvel projects he auditioned for. "Anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me, I auditioned for in some way or another. And I would either submit a tape and they would say 'No, we don't need to see him,' or I would get there and see them, they'd go, 'No, that's the last time we need to see you."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast List:

In addition to Pratt, returning Guardians stars inlude Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.