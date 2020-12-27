Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Chris Pratt As Son-In-Law

✖

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting along just peachy with his new son-in-law Chris Pratt. During a recent virtual reunion featuring actors from Kindergarten Cop, the Terminator star revealed he was afraid he scared his daughter Katherine away from Hollywood, after having taken her to the set of Terminator 2 one too many times as a child. In the end, however, it all worked out in the end as Katherine and Pratt wed in 2019, and had their first child together in August.

"Maria [Shriver] would come out to the set when we were in the middle of shooting Terminator 2," Schwarzenegger said during the Yahoo!-hosted reunion. "And so she saw me when half of the face was gone and the eye was lighting up and all that. All this kind of weird makeup, so she started screaming and crying on the set because she didn’t understand why daddy looked like that."

Katherine and Pratt eventually ended up meeting through Shriver in 2018, shortly after Pratt's divorce from actor Anna Faris.

"But anyway, now she married an actor and Chris is a fantastic guy," Schwarzenegger added. "So easy to get along with, and so I am really happy because he has been such a really wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son-in-law."

Earlier this month, Pratt wished his newlywed a happy birthday in a public post shared on his Instagram profile.

“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla,” he wrote. “You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister, and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support, and partnership. I love you.”

