Russo Brothers Feel ‘Avengers 4’ May Be Their Best Marvel Work

After making the most successful film in Marvel Studios‘ historic run at the box office, the bar is set for the filmmakers of Avengers: Infinity War. And while some might succumb to the pressure, directors Joe and Anthony Russo feel their next movie is their best one yet.

While speaking with Deadline, Joe Russo iterated that the second half of their two-part Avengers epic is among his favorite projects they’ve done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far.

“You know, we’re very proud of it. I think ultimately Avengers 4 may be our best work for Marvel,” Russo said. “I think we’ve grown with every movie that we’ve made there. We’ve grown with the characters. We’ve grown with the cast. As filmmakers we’re very happy and very excited with the movie.”

Joe Russo has spoken fondly of his work with brother Anthony for Marvel Studios, which began with Captain America: Winter Soldier. As their fourth movie gets ready for release next year, they are having to deal with criticisms of their controversial ending to Avengers: Infinity War.

But despite people complaining of “meanlingless” deaths or how Star-Lord acted in the movie’s end, the Russos aren’t letting negative fan reaction affect the trajectory of their story.

“You know, it’s always an agenda of ours to block out the outside noise because it can lead you to make some bad choices with the material,” Russo said. “We’ve learned over the years just to listen to ourselves, and it’s great that there’s two of us that we can have conversations with each other. We can really stay insulated and reinforce one another in our belief in the story that we’re telling.

“I feel like with Avengers 4, because it was made before there was any response to Avengers 3, it’s really pure in that regard. The storytelling is very pure. It’s without any sort of external noise creeping in at.”

While there’s still a lot of story to be told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers 4 is sounding like the end of an era. Whether the Russo brothers remain to continue telling new stories or finalize their time remains to be seen.

Their latest Avengers movie will premiere in theaters on May 3, 2019.