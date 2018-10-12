‘Avengers 4’ Casting Extras For New Night Shoot

Avengers 4 is looking for extras for a night shoot while it rounds out production.

“Casting directors are looking for East Indian and Asian people, aged 18-65, for a night shoot,” a casting call for Avengers 4 reads. “Filming will be in Atlanta on October 12.” What sort of spoilers or story elements such Avengers 4 production details reveal are completely unknown but let the speculation begin. Also something to consider: the pay is $75 for eight hours of work.

The extras won’t be getting a look at Chris Evans and his Captain America character, that’s for sure. The actor recently wrapped production on Avengers 4 and possibly his entire run with the Marvel Cinematic Universe if his emotional tweet is any indication.

The only potential spoilers which seem to be floating around recently are the costumes leaked by a toy manufacturer. The white and red nature of the suits seem to be consistent with Hank Pym’s classic quantum realm suit seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp. With Scott Lang trapped in there following his most recent outing, it’s possible the Avengers shrink down in search of those time vortexes mentioned by Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s post-credits scene (more on that in the One-Shot video above).

Otherwise, Marvel Studios is doing an impressive job of keeping details of Avengers 4 and its plot a secret.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and The Wasp is also available on digital downloads. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.