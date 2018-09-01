‘Avengers 4’ Now Casting for Reshoots

With Avengers 4 getting reshoots soon, the acting community has a new chance to get involved with the anticipated follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Project Casting posted a casting call for the film, which is undergoing reshoots in Atlanta, Georgia. Avengers 4 is currently filming under the working title Mary Lou and will be shooting in Fayetteville in September.

The reshoots are expected to add in more of Black Panther’s home base Wakanda, but it isn’t known if this is part of that shoot. The casting is aimed at a Photo Double and says a fitting will be required.

You can check out the full casting post below.

“We are looking for a Photo Double for Project ‘Mary Lou’ shooting in the Fayetteville area. Rate is $150/12 and a fitting will be required. The dates of this shoot are this month, but the days are TBD. If you match these specs, please email us at atlantaextras@gmail.com, send 3/4 shot and body shot using the photo example we just posted online. Please send all sizes, contact info and in the email header it should say “Photo Double for Mary Lou Submission’ Thank you!

Height: 5’3″

Bust: 32.5 B

Waist: 26″

Hips: H:31 L:35

Neck: 12

Pants: 25X29

Dress: 2

Shoe: 6.5-7

Hat: 22.5

Shoulder length to long brown hair.

Please do not apply, if you are not local or if you do not fit the description.”

If you happen to be in the area, why not throw your hat into the ring?

As for Avengers 4, fans are eager to see how (or if) the heroes who faded out of existence make it back into the world of the living. Thanos eliminated half of the universe along with several heroes, including Winter Soldier, Groot, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Doctor Strange, Mantis, and Falcon. Thanos also claimed the lives of Vision, Loki, Heimdall, and Gamora, though that was before his finger snap.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.