‘Avengers 4’ Directors Spotted On ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set

Filming has already begun on Spider-Man: Far From Home, and while most of the talk surrounding it has been regarding the new costumes, two major Marvel names took the spotlight in Avengers directors the Russo Brothers.

A new video caught from the Spider-Man: Far From Home set shows Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo getting out of a car. The location is the school that will be featured in the Spider-Man sequel in New York, but it isn’t known what they are necessarily there for.

Some would bet on the Russo’s trying to integrate Avengers 4 into Far From Home in some way, as the Spider-Man sequel is supposed to take place more minutes after the ending of Avengers 4. They could also just be there to visit, but fans are hoping there is a bigger reason they happen to be on the set.

The Russo Brothers have arrived in NY for A4 at the location where the school from Spider-Man FFH is filming at idk but this is amazing

Video Credit: IG msmarvelgirl_ ✨ pic.twitter.com/JiBCrnhu3Z — 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓮𝓷🕸 (@TomHisbae_13) October 14, 2018

The Russos could also be on hand to help the Far From Home crew navigate the new look MCU after Avengers 4. In Avengers: Infinity War Spider-Man was one of the many heroes who ended up fading from existence thanks to Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. How Spider-Man, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Groot, and the others make it back to the living remains to be seen, but we know at least Spidey makes it back, otherwise, it would be a very interesting Spider-Man sequel without the core character.

Spider-Man’s fate will be discovered in Avengers 4, and the Russo Brothers definitely have built up anticipation for the epic film 10 years in the making. Here’s hoping it lives up the hype.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Numan Acar (Dimitri), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.