Why That Rumored ‘Avengers 4’ Title Probably Isn’t True

Marvel Studios fans have fervently scoured for any and all details about next year’s sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, leading some to speculate they discovered the secretive movie’s title.

But while some might think the film’s cinematographer Trent Opaloch might have slipped the real name of Avengers 4 on his website, the specific title would go against something the directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously said.

Opaloch drove fans into a frenzy when he updated his resume, stating he was working on a film called “Avengers: End Game.” Many sites have already theorized this to be the film’s title, given the key phrase said by Doctor Strange before he succumbs to Thanos’ snap after procuring all of the Infinity Stones.

But in May, co-director Joe Russo flatly denied the film’s title would be based on a line of dialogue in Avengers: Infinity War while speaking with Uproxx. This basically debunks the idea that Avengers 4 would actually be titled “End Game,” which would have been a predictable move given the weight of that line of dialogue.

Of course, the Russos could have been lying in that moment, hoping to quell speculation about the future and instead keep the focus on the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are known to be cagey about their superhero movies.

Further credence was lent to “End Game” being the official name when Opaloch changed his resume to simply say “Avengers 4,” leading to conspiracy theories arising about backtracking and Disney intervention.

Marvel Studios movies generate a ton of buzz among fans, but the speculation and discussion surrounding the official title of Avengers 4 has been unique. That’s partly due to the history of this franchise, when studio chief Kevin Feige originally announced it as being “Infinity War Part 1 & Part 2.”

They later dropped the Part 2 and kept the name for just the first film, leading many to wonder what the sequel would be called.

Feige has addressed the speculation, saying their secrecy surrounding the film’s title has “backfired.”

“I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Feige told IGN. “And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

Hopefully we find out soon, as Avengers 4 is due in theaters on May 3, 2019.

