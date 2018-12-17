‘Avengers 4’ Title Was Actually Spoken In First Teaser For ‘Infinity War’

The title for Avengers: Endgame was actually used in the first teaser for Avengers: Infinity War back when the film was revealed as a two-part finale for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first 11 years.

While many initially thought Doctor Strange was the first character to say “Endgame” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was actually Tony Stark who said the work first back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While speaking about Thanos and his cosmic army which invaded New York City in 2012’s The Avengers, he referred to the cosmos as “the endgame.” This line of dialogue was used in the footage which revealed Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel slated for 2018 and 2019 during Marvel’s Phase Three reveal event in 2015.

In the video above, footage captured at the event show’s that Tony Stark’s lines of dialogue were used in the teaser before Doctor Strange’s “We’re in the endgame, now,” line was even recorded (or possibly written).

Anthony and Joe Russo, co-directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are taking an exciting approach the final film on their Marvel Studios schedule. “You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told Comicbook.com. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Avengers: Endgame is merely 130 days away from its theatrical release. The film will be 11 years in the making, culminating what started with Iron Man in 2008 and included a pair Guardians of the Galaxy movies, three Avengers films, Captain America, Thor, and Ant-Man outings, and several other films. How do you think Endgame will tie everything together? Share your thoughts and theories in the comment section!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.