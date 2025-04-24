10 Best Peacock Shows to Binge Right Now

Peacock landed in the streaming àrena back in 2020, quickly establishing itself as the go-to spot for next-day NBCUniversal shows and live sports action. However, the service has quietly built a surprisingly deep library of movies and TV shows, making it a strong competitor in the overcrowded streaming market. Among Peacock’s selection are several binge-worthy TV shows, productions that grab viewers’ attention and make them want to watch “just one more episode” until entire seasons have gone by. That includes both engaging original productions and network classics that found renewed life in Peacock’s catalogue, giving subscribers the opportunity to burn through hundreds of episodes of their favorite shows.

To pick Peacock’s most bingeable TV shows, we have prioritized addictive storytelling, compelling characters, and overall quality. Here’s our pick for 10 Peacock shows you can binge right now.

Mrs. Davis

Peacock’s ambitious limited series Mrs. Davis offers a high-wire act unlike anything else on television, blending sci-fi insanity with theological psychology and sharp comedy. The show throws viewers into a near-future where a seemingly benevolent AI named Mrs. Davis has solved many of the world’s problems, earning near-universal devotion. Standing against it is Sister Simone (Betty Gilpin), a nun who blames the algorithm for personal tragedy and aims to destroy it, embarking on a quest for the Holy Grail at the AI’s own bizarre insistence.

Created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, Mrs. Davis unfolds its wild, unpredictable plot over eight dense episodes. Supporting players like Jake McDorman as Simone’s ex-boyfriend Wiley, and Andy McQueen as the enigmatic Jay, add crucial layers to the techno-religious mystery. For viewers searching Peacock for something truly audacious and thought-provoking, Mrs. Davis provides a contained, mind-bending binge that confidently tackles huge ideas about faith, free will, and technology with a truly unique voice.

We Are Lady Parts

Injecting pure joy and punk rock energy into the Peacock lineup, We Are Lady Parts is a critically acclaimed British comedy that absolutely deserves your time. The series centers on Lady Parts, an all-female Muslim punk band trying to make their mark while navigating faith, friendship, and cultural expectations in London. Their search for a lead guitarist leads them to the unlikely Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan), a talented but cripplingly shy microbiology student more focused on finding a husband than shredding on stage. Her integration into the band — featuring Sarah Kameela Impey’s fiery frontwoman Saira, Faith Omole’s chill bassist Bisma, and Juliette Motamed’s intense drummer Ayesha — drives the hilarious and heartfelt story.

Creator Nida Manzoor delivers a show bursting with charm, wit, and genuinely fantastic original music. We Are Lady Parts smartly explores identity and sisterhood without ever feeling preachy, prioritizing authentic characters and laugh-out-loud situations. Its two seasons offer a perfectly compact binge at just 12 episodes total, easily consumed in a weekend.

Resident Alien

Master character actor Alan Tudyk anchors the delightful sci-fi dramedy Resident Alien, based on the popular Dark Horse comic book. Tudyk plays an extraterrestrial invader whose ship crashes near the small Colorado town of Patience. His mission is to eradicate humanity, but first, he must blend in. He accomplishes this by killing and assuming the form of vacationing physician Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, only to be immediately roped into becoming the new town doctor after the previous one meets a suspicious end. Harry’s attempts to understand human behavior while hiding his true nature from Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds), nurse Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), and the one kid who can see his alien form, Max (Judah Prehn), generate consistent laughs and intrigue.

Resident Alien expertly mixes procedural elements with comedy derived from Harry’s unfamiliarity with human customs, alongside surprisingly deep character work. Tudyk’s performance is a masterclass in physical comedy and subtle alien awkwardness, making Harry’s slow drift from genocidal invader to reluctant community member genuinely compelling. Available on Peacock, the show’s three seasons (and 34 episodes) offer a perfect binge length.

House

Hugh Laurie’s legendary portrayal of the brilliant, caustic Dr. Gregory House remains one of television’s greatest performances, and all eight seasons of House are available for a deep dive on Peacock. The medical drama centers on Laurie’s titular character, an antisocial but genius diagnostician at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital who relies heavily on Vicodin and treats baffling cases nobody else can solve. House’s unconventional, often ethically dubious methods put him in constant conflict with his boss, Dr. Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), while his only real human connection is with his long-suffering best friend, oncologist Dr. James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard).

Each episode of House functions as a compelling medical mystery, drawing viewers into the diagnostic puzzle alongside House and his rotating team of fellows. The show’s true power, however, lies in its unflinching character study of House himself, a man defined by physical pain and intellectual arrogance. With 177 episodes ready to stream, House offers a substantial binge on Peacock, perfect for viewers who appreciate sharp writing and a complex antihero at the center of their procedural drama.

Suits

Before dominating streaming charts years after its finale, Suits built a devoted following with its sharp writing, stylish aesthetic, and magnetic central duo. The USA Network drama stars Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Manhattan’s slickest corporate lawyer, who takes a gamble by hiring Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a brilliant legal mind with a photographic memory but no law degree. Their symbiotic relationship, built on winning cases and protecting Mike’s dangerous secret, forms the backbone of the series. Together, the duo navigates the cutthroat world of high-stakes litigation alongside iconic colleagues like Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

Suits hooked viewers with its rapid-fire dialogue, intricate power plays, and the undeniable chemistry between Harvey and Mike. Furthermore, the compelling character arcs and workplace dynamics keep the stakes feeling high. Peacock hosts all nine seasons of Suits, providing a lengthy, satisfying binge filled with legal maneuvering, sharp suits, and relationship drama.

Modern Family

Modern Family achieved remarkable success, revitalizing the family sitcom using a mockumentary style, and became a cultural touchstone across its 11-season run. The series cleverly interweaves the lives of three related Los Angeles families: patriarch Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) navigating his second marriage to the much younger Gloria (Sofía Vergara) and raising her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez); Jay’s high-strung daughter Claire (Julie Bowen) and her earnestly goofy husband Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) raising their three very different kids; and Jay’s lawyer son Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his dramatic husband Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) raising their adopted daughter Lily.

Modern Family‘s genius lies in its sharp observational humor, finding laughs in the universally relatable chaos of family life, with the comedy enhanced by the characters’ direct-to-camera confessionals. The sprawling ensemble cast displayed remarkable chemistry, making the interconnected families feel authentic despite the heightened comedic scenarios. Peacock offers all 250 episodes, making Modern Family a supremely comforting binge.

The Vampire Diaries

For fans of supernatural romance packed with angst, action, and endlessly complicated relationships, The Vampire Diaries remains a defining entry in the genre. Set in the perpetually haunted town of Mystic Falls, the series follows teenage Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) as she falls for Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), a 161-year-old vampire trying to live peacefully. Her life becomes infinitely more dangerous with the arrival of Stefan’s unpredictable, menacing older brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder), who also develops feelings for Elena, igniting a central love triangle that fuels years of intrigue.

A flagship show for The CW, The Vampire Diaries delivered breakneck pacing, constant plot twists, and a deep well of supernatural lore involving doppelgängers, Originals, and mystical artifacts. The core trio of Dobrev, Wesley, and Somerhalder anchored the show’s intense emotional drama and high stakes. With all eight seasons available on Peacock, The Vampire Diaries offers a massive, addictive binge perfect for viewers ready to get lost in a world of immortal feuds, forbidden love, and small-town horror.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Television history unfolds week after week on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Peacock serves as the definitive archive for this enduring procedural titan. For over two decades, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad of NYPD detectives have investigated the most sensitive crimes, focusing on sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. SVU has consistently drawn stories from real-world headlines, evolving its approach while remaining dedicated to giving voice to victims within the familiar Law & Order framework.

Boasting an incredible 26 seasons and well over 550 episodes, SVU represents one of the most substantial binges available anywhere. Hargitay’s unwavering presence as Benson has earned her icon status, providing the show’s moral center through countless investigations alongside long-term partners like Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice-T). While the cases are often disturbing, the show’s formulaic structure and focus on justice make it incredibly compelling. Peacock allows fans to revisit any era or start from the beginning of this landmark series.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Pure comfort awaits viewers who dive into Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This fan-favorite workplace comedy brilliantly detailed the lives of the detectives in the NYPD’s fictional 99th precinct. The squad’s dynamic is instantly engaging, centered around the immature but brilliant Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his interactions with the stoic, deadpan Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). Surrounding them is a lovable ensemble including the hyper-competitive Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), the terrifyingly tough Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Jake’s loyal best friend Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the muscle-bound Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews).

In Brooklyn Nine-Nine, creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur perfected a blend of smart joke-writing, recurring gags (the annual Halloween Heist became legendary), slapstick, and genuine character growth. As a result, Brooklyn Nine-Nine consistently delivered laughs while building a found family viewers came to adore. All eight seasons and 153 episodes are streaming on Peacock, offering a reliable, feel-good binge guaranteed to provide reliable entertainment.

Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan’s gritty neo-Western drama Yellowstone became a massive television success. While the series is still airing, Peacock hosts the crucial first five seasons, making it the perfect place to catch up. Kevin Costner anchors the series as John Dutton, the powerful patriarch fighting fiercely to preserve his family’s legacy — the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The Duttons face constant threats from greedy land developers, the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation led by Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and ruthless political machinations, forcing them into violent conflicts to protect their empire.

Supported by a phenomenal cast including Kelly Reilly as the formidable Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as the conflicted Kayce, Wes Bentley as the calculating Jamie, and Cole Hauser as the loyal Rip Wheeler, Yellowstone depicts the brutal power dynamics in the American West. The show blends stunning Montana vistas with intense family melodrama, shocking violence, and complex characters whose morality is often complicated. Getting caught up on the 53 available episodes on Peacock is a great binge-watching goal.

