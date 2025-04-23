Demon Slayer Goes for Guinness World Record to Hype Infinity Castle Movie Release

Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is all set to be the first installment of a three-part film series adapting Demon Slayer’s climactic Infinity Castle arc and is slated to premiere in Japan on July 18th. Unfortunately for fans outside Japan, however, the movie will not be simulcasting around the world. U.S. fans in particular will have to wait nearly two months to see the movie on the big screen, on September 12th. However, some other countries have been luckier with shorter wait times.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable alongside Aniplex, Infinity Castle promises high‑stakes swordplay, emotional payoffs, and Muzan’s ultimate showdown within the shifting labyrinth of Nakime’s Infinity Fortress. With less than 100 days left until the movie’s release, the franchise has been hyping things up with daily posts on their official X account, @kimetsu_off. And now, they’re taking things further than ever before with a Guinness World Record. Gyoda City in Saitama Prefecture is all set to create a rice paddy art of Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro spanning an impressive 28,000 m², which will surpass the previous record set in 2015.

Everything to Know About Demon Slayer’s Rice Paddy Art

Tanbo Art or rice paddy art is a type of Japanese art where people strategically plant different colored varieties of rice to create giant images when the rice fields are flooded in the summer. The art form was first developed by villagers from Inakadate Village in 1993. Although Gyoda City is famous for taking it to the next level with ever ambitious designs that turn its paddies into vast, pixel‑perfect canvases.

The city first snagged the Guinness World Record for the largest rice paddy artwork in 2015, covering 27,195 m² across three adjacent rice fields. This was done to mark the 30th anniversary of Square Enix’s Dragon Quest series, with the artwork depicting iconic characters from the long‑running RPG. Now, a decade later, the city is all set to break its own record with a 28,000 m² depiction of Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado.

The artwork will feature Tanjiro in a mid‑attack pose, his checkered haori and gleaming Nichirin blade springing to life in coordinated shades of green, brown, and burgundy. And to allow the art to align perfectly with Infinity Castle’s release, planting will start in early June. That way, the artwork will reach its peak colors just as the film releases on July 18th, 2025, becoming a living poster visible from late July through mid‑October.

Demon Slayer And Gyoda City Call For Volunteers

Since every stalk must match a detailed color map, all planting for the artwork needs done by hand under expert guidance. As such, Gyoda City is open to volunteers who are interested in rice paddy art or are fans of Demon Slayer who would like to participate in this historical moment for the franchise. There is no registration fee and no prior experience in planting rice is required. All you need are sturdy boots, weather‑appropriate clothing, and a willingness to work outdoors whether rain or shine.

The work is unpaid but as thanks, all volunteers will receive certificates and a sack of rice harvested from the art field by mail in December. If you want to register as a volunteer, you can do so here. Applications are open from April 7th to April 25th. But do note that you need to be at least Junior High School students or older in Japan to apply.

Once planted, the Tanjiro mosaic will unfold beneath the Ancient Lotus Hall observation deck, where admission is ¥400 for adults and ¥200 for children. Thousands flock there each summer to witness these living artworks in person. But for global fans or anyone unable to travel, Gyoda City’s official tourism website will host high‑resolution photos, time‑lapse videos, and behind‑the‑scenes updates of the artwork, ensuring everyone can share in this record‑setting spectacle.