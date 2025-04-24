Epic Games Store Makes New PC Game Free for Everyone

The Epic Games Store has a new free PC game this week available to all EGS users, per usual. Also per usual, the download is only available until the following Thursday, which in this case is May 1. Once claimed, EGS users can keep the game in their libraries perpetually, however, it has to be claimed within this window, because once this window expires the PC game will revert back to its normal price.

This week’s free Epic Games Store game is a comedy adventure game called Chuchel, a 2018 release from Anamita Design. Upon release seven years ago, it notably garnered a solid Metacritic score of 81. Pairing with this, it has a Very Positive Steam User Review rating, thanks to 83 percent of 3,374 user reviews rating the PC game positively. Of course, these reviews are free of the influence of it being free because they come from Steam where it has never been free.

“Chuchel is a comedy adventure game from the creators of Machinarium, Botanicula and Samorost,” reads an official description of the new EGS free game for those unfamiliar with it. “Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel as they will be facing numerous puzzles and challenges in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry! The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries!”

Those that decide to check out Chuchel now that it is free to download and keep on PC via the Epic Games Store should expect a game that is only about two to three hours long, hence why it is only $9.99 normally.

“Like the Minions on meth. Very fun and weird game,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews on Steam. “I have played the whole game, very nice design, very nice game, I can recommend it,” reads another positive user review.

