Hazbin Hotel Spin-Off, Helluva Boss, Gets Major Recognition From YouTube

While Hazbin Hotel has become a major hit for Amazon Prime Video, the spin-off series has gained serious notoriety with its platform only being YouTube. Creator Vivienne Medrano released the pilot episode for Helluva Boss in 2019, garnering two seasons to date of the story that takes place in the same underworld that houses Charlie Morningstar. The story focusing on Blitzo and his merry band of disruptors that make up I.M.P. might not have a television deal but this isn’t stopping its meteoric rise in popularity. To help celebrate a major milestone for YouTube, the video platform has paid homage to Blitzo’s squad in an unexpected way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Helluva Boss might take place in the same universe as Hazbin Hotel, but its story is quite different despite using a similar style of animation. Rather than seeking to redeem the denizens of hell, Blitzo, Moxxie, Millie, and Loona find themselves traversing between the underworld and the Earth, taking on odd jobs for clients. With each episode garnering tens of millions of views on YouTube, I.M.P.’s antics are clearly a hit with fans. Thanks to the latest twenty-year celebration for YouTube’s arrival, the video service has carved out a celebration of its biggest streamers, memes, and moments, one of which pays tribute to Helluva Boss. You can check out the new anniversary video below.

Play video

A Helluva Boss/Hazbin Hotel Crossover?

Despite the success of both series that sprang from the mind of creator Vivienne Medrano, there has yet to be a crossover featuring Charlie and Blitzo joining forces and/or at each other’s throats. In an interview last year with outlet The Direct, Medrano has high hopes for a crossover though nothing has been confirmed as of the writing of this article, “I really hope we do. I feel like it’s never been more possible with how much love there is behind both series. So it’s definitely not an impossible thing to happen. A full-on crossover is my dream. So, fingers crossed, It’ll happen. But I’m pretty positive that things will happen.”

During this same interview, Vivienne discussed her “grand plan” for the Hazbin Hotel and the story she has brewing for the four seasons, “The main arc plan that I have is pretty concrete, but things change all the time when it comes to actually physically writing. Because of the episodes themselves, we come up with them in that early stage. So what’s exciting to me is I know roughly what I want a season to be about. I’m like, ‘Oh, I know which characters should be the villain, I know which character arc should happen in the season, and things like that. But the actual facilitating of that is so up in the air.”

While a third season of Helluva Boss is in production, a release date remains a mystery for the YouTube animated favorite. Fingers crossed that Blitzo and company not only will return soon but that they’ll one day cross paths with the residents of the underworld hotel.