One of the Best Xbox One Horror Games Now Available to Play for Free

Some Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can now download one of the best Xbox One horror games for free for a limited time. There are two catches though. The first is that while the new free Xbox One game is not an Xbox Game Pass game, either an Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is needed. More than this, this free download does not give Xbox users the ability to download the game for free and then keep it. Rather, starting tomorrow, the game will become free to download and remain free the entire weekend. After the weekend, Xbox users will have to buy the horror game to continue to play it. This is because it is one of three games available in this week’s Free Play Days promotion.

The free horror game in question is specifically Alien Isolation, which is only about 18 to 22 hours long, not including completionists runs. Of course, a three-day weekend is plenty of enough time to beat the game in its entirety. In addition to this, the same exact offer is also available involving NHL 25 and Make Way.

For those unfamiliar with Alien Isolation, it is an Xbox One and PS4-era horror game released in 2014 by developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega. Based on the Alien film series, the game notably follows Amanda Ripley 15 years after the events of the original 1979 film.

Upon release, it garnered an 81 on Metacritic, and notably picked up nominations that year at The Game Awards for Best Soundtrack and Best Action/Adventure game. To this end, it is widely considered one of the best horror games of the previous console generation, and a sequel is currently in active development a decade later.

“How will you survive? Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother’s disappearance. As Amanda, you will navigate through an increasingly volatile world as you find yourself confronted on all sides by a panicked, desperate population and an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Underpowered and underprepared, you must scavenge resources, improvise solutions and use your wits, not just to succeed in your mission, but to simply stay alive.”

